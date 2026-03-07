Ireland without star turn Denise O'Sullivan as they target another Dutch scalp

THE HEADLINE NEWS, before all else: Ireland will be without midfield maestro Denise O’Sullivan for their second 2027 World Cup qualifier away to Netherlands tonight.

It’s a hammer blow for Carla Ward’s side as they look to get off the mark, after Tuesday’s heartbreaking defeat to France.

In better news from Utrecht, Katie McCabe is “100% fit” having also been an injury doubt. The loss of both superstar outfield players at once would be unthinkable.

Especially against another big hitter in Netherlands.

The sun shone on the 23,750-capacity Stadion Galgenwaard as Ireland trained yesterday afternoon, the vibes good despite the seismic setback.

Ward bemoaned the absence of her “world-class,” 129-cap midfield maestro in the press conference, the Liverpool star having aggravated a persistent MCL knee issue early on in the midweek loss to France.

The manager didn’t go as far as labelling her loss as “catastrophic,” as alluded to before, but admitted she will be extremely difficult to replace.

As Ireland made tracks for Utrecht, O’Sullivan retuned to Merseyside where she saw a consultant yesterday.

The injury may indeed date back to 2024, the last competitive international game she missed. The Corkonian has played with her right knee strapped since joining the Reds in January, insistent it was precautionary. Having started Tuesday night’s game free of tape, she went down holding her knee after attempting to dispossess a French player around the 20-minute mark. She was bandaged up after the incident, appearing in pain and moving gingerly as Abbie Larkin was prepared to come on.

But O’Sullivan went the distance – the strapping later removed and reapplied – and saw a last-gasp equaliser attempt cleared off the line.

Denise O'Sullivan dejected after the France game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

And so it remained 2-1; a quick-fire brace from Frech super sub Melvine Malard undoing the lead Ireland held for 60-odd minutes after McCabe’s early opener.

Ward and her players couldn’t hide their gut-wrenching disappointment after the near miss, but they must now park it and go again against another heavyweight.

The Dutch are reeling too, after being held to a 2-2 draw by Poland. Managed by Arjan Veurink – Sarina Wiegman’s long-time assistant — they are ranked 11th in the world, 16 places above Ireland. Manchester City’s Vivianne Miedema is among their many WSL stars, with 104 goals in 130 caps for Oranje Leeuwinnen.

With just the group winners qualifying for Brazil 2027 automatically, the pressure is on tonight’s hosts to keep pace with France. While every team is guaranteed a playoff, higher finishers profit from more favourable routes. Ireland have made their third-place target clear, with next month’s double-header against Poland crucial. Their opening result has blown Group A2 wide open, the Girls In Green will want to lift themselves off the basement.

The main selection decision is who will fill the void left by the ever-present O’Sullivan in midfield?

Ward has indicated she will stick with the familiar 5-3-2 shape. Anna Patten could step into the middle, with Jessie Stapleton returning to the central defensive trio. Megan Connolly was the pivot on Tuesday, with O’Sullivan and Marissa Sheva ahead of her. Ruesha Littlejohn, Jamie Finn and Tyler Toland are other midfield options, but most of them are defensive minded.

There is no like for like replacement for creative spark O’Sullivan. That Larkin was the in-game swap suggests she could get an opportunity from the off — perhaps from right-wing back, with Aoife Mannion shifting to centre-back as Patten advances. Or Ward could tweak the shape, and flood midfield, with the tireless Emily Murphy potentially dropping off. Wholesale changes are unlikely, anyway.

“The approach will remain the same,” said Ward. “We’re very clear in how we want to play, how we’re going to attack this game. The Netherlands are a top, top side. We know it’s going to be difficult whoever goes out there, but we’ll be prepared.

“We are in League A for a reason. We’re coming up against the best in the world but we’ll embrace that because let’s be really honest – who gives us a chance outside of our own camp?”

McCabe celebrates her goal against France. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

McCabe will walk a suspension tightrope as she leads her country out for her 103rd cap: if the Arsenal star picks up another yellow card, she will miss the first game of next month’s decisive double-header against Poland.

Ward argued against the caution yesterday, insisting: “For me, it wasn’t a booking. She slipped over. It’s a poor decision, but it’s one that we have to get on with now. There’s this illusion around Katie’s discipline that’s not a reality.”

With O’Sullivan ruled out, McCabe is one of four survivors from the famous 0-0 draw away to the Dutch in 2017.

Toland, Amber Barrett and Leanne Kiernan are the others from the current squad who featured in Nijmegen nine years ago, when Colin Bell’s side stunned the European champions for the biggest result in their history at the time.

Several big names, including Connolly, Littlejohn, and now-retired Megan Campbell, Áine O’Gorman, and Stephanie Roche missed that landmark night through injury.

The hope is that another seismic result can be achieved on Dutch soil, without one of the biggest names of all.

LIVE – Netherlands v Republic of Ireland, Saturday, 7.45pm Irish time, RTÉ 2