Ireland should have welcome selection headaches for France clash

THE BIG SELECTION calls for Simon Easterby ahead of next weekend’s clash with France in Dublin revolve around the back five of the scrum.

There are a few ways Ireland could go and all have their positives.

Easterby and co. have almost certainly already made their selection decisions – barring remaining uncertainty over injuries – but the rest of us can have fun discussing the possibilities for another few days.

Captain Caelan Doris and fellow number eight Jack Conan have been dealing with respective knee and back injuries, with Ireland holding Gavin Coombes back from URC duty with Munster on Friday night as a result. Hooker Rónan Kelleher missed the Wales game with a neck problem, while Tadhg Furlong’s calf injury means he hasn’t played in the Six Nations yet.

Presuming for the time being that Doris will return from the injury that kept him out of the Wales game, he will obviously be back in the number eight jersey. This clash with France is the kind of game players push to play in even if they’re not at 100%. With someone as integral to the team as Doris, Ireland will do everything in their power to have him ready.

Josh van der Flier is a certainty to start at number seven. Tadhg Beirne is another nailed-on starter and he’s been in the second row for all three games so far, having previously had a string of starts at blindside flanker. Beirne has been back to his very best as a lock and that means he’s likely to continue there.

He was partnered by the fit-again Joe McCarthy in the starting second row last time out against Wales, with the big Leinster lock making a notable impact with some explosive carries. James Ryan moved to the bench to make way for McCarthy but also made an impression in the second half.

It’s a nice selection headache. McCarthy usually offers more in the carry, while Ryan is generally the more venomous defender. They’re both destructive in lineout defence, although Ryan is regarded as a better jumper. McCarthy is the biggest body Ireland have available to them and that might be important against a heavy French pack.

Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, and Joe McCarthy. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

McCarthy has started 14 of his 17 caps for Ireland, whereas Ryan has more often been used as the bench impact lock, so that might hold again.

Peter O’Mahony has been in the number six shirt for the last two Six Nations games after Ryan Baird started at blindside in the opening match against England.

O’Mahony has had two strong outings, particularly with his defensive work in the lineout and mauls, as well as around the pitch. He was more impactful in the carry against Wales too as he moved to openside in the second half, so seems likely to continue as the starter for what will be his last home Ireland game.

Baird had an excellent impact off the bench in Cardiff, coming on at blindside flanker when Conan was injured, with van der Flier going to number eight.

Like O’Mahony, Baird offers excellent lineout skills on both sides of the ball, is an explosive carrier, and his tackling was particularly impactful against the Welsh.

Beirne remains an option at blindside flanker, of course, while Conan has come off the bench in this position twice in this Six Nations to potent effect. Conan was a game-changer at blindside against the English and Scots so Ireland might appreciate having that bench impact back for the French clash.

Whatever the selection, if Doris and Conan are ready to go, Ireland have a wonderful group of back five players to choose from.

Beirne, McCarthy, Ryan, O’Mahony, van der Flier, Doris, Conan, and Baird wouldn’t all fit into the same matchday 23 if Ireland opt for a 5/3 bench again, but they would if Ireland go 6/2 with their replacements.

Jamie Osborne could be at number 23. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The latter would probably mean Jamie Osborne missing out on the matchday 23, which would potentially leave Ireland stretched in other ways.

The Irish backline seems to pick itself, with Hugo Keenan expected to rejoin James Lowe and Mack Hansen in the back three. Garry Ringrose’s ban means Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw are set to pair up in midfield for the second time in this Six Nations, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast are likely to continue as the halfbacks.

This Six Nations began with debate around Ireland’s number 10 shirt but Prendergast has played 219 of the 240 available minutes at out-half so far. Jack Crowley came on for the closing quarter against England but has been used as a replacement fullback in the last two games. It doesn’t appear to be a debate for the Irish coaches.

Kelleher is another who has been dealing with an injury, a neck issue keeping him out of the Wales game. His return to the matchday squad would be another major boost given his excellent form.

Andrew Porter will be at loosehead prop, Dan Sheehan will most likely continue at hooker, and Finlay Bealham will surely return at tighthead prop. The fact that Furlong wasn’t even with Ireland this week suggests he is a long shot for the France game, so Thomas Clarkson may be the one backing up Bealham.

Cian Healy will likely be back as the replacement loosehead for his final home game with Ireland.

The only possible curveball would be Ireland going for a 6/2 bench with Conor Murray and Jack Crowley covering the entire backline. They have preferred a 5/3 split and that would mean room for the versatile Osborne among the replacements.

There are still a few injury doubts lingering but Ireland should be in good nick whatever way their selection calls go.