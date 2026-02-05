Poll: Who will win tonight's Six Nations opener - France or Ireland?

THE SIX NATIONS action gets underway this evening as reigning champions France welcome Ireland to the Stade de France.
Thursday is an unusual slot for the competition opener, but with the Winter Olympics ceremony coming up tomorrow evening, this was chosen as the alternative to give maximum exposure to the fixture.
A win for either side will significantly boost their chances of ending the campaign as champions. And with both Andy Farrell and Fabien Galthié dealing with injury issues for this year’s championship, this battle will test the depths of their respective squads.
With all that said, who will pick up the first win of the 2026 championship later tonight?
France (171)
Ireland (46)
Draw (3)
