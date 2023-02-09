Ireland's squad depth gets another test as Sheehan joins growing injury list

THIS IS WHAT Ireland have to expect come the World Cup. A big game on the horizon, and key men on the treatment tables. It’s a scenario which has haunted Ireland at previous tournaments so perhaps it’s no bad thing that Andy Farrell’s squad depth is getting a serious test across the opening rounds of this Six Nations.

On paper, the team named to take on France this weekend is a strong one. It’s certainly a side capable of beating last year’s Grand Slam winners, who made a sluggish start to their Six Nations campaign in Rome last weekend.

But it’s also an Ireland team stripped of some key pillars, with today’s confirmation that Dan Sheehan has been sidelined with a hamstring injury the latest addition to a growing injury list.

If Ireland are to beat France this weekend, they’ll now have to do it without the services of Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong (calf), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy (both hamstring), all of whom would usually be in the matchday 23.

Given Andy Farrell is a man known to like a challenge, you can be sure his message to the group has been “bring it on.”

Sheehan’s absence sees Rob Herring step back into the first XV. The Ulster hooker has been capped 32 times for Ireland, starting on 15 occasions – the bulk of which came during the early days of Farrell’s tenure.

Herring started all five games in Farrell’s first Six Nations as Ireland boss (2020) and four games in the 2021 tournament, before the emergence of both Ronan Kelleher and Sheehan pushed him down the queue.

Sheehan’s injury strips Ireland of one of their most dynamic ball-carriers and that might be where his absence is most keenly felt. The experienced Herring is a strong scrummager and will back himself to deliver around the setpiece but he doesn’t carry the same threat as Sheehan in open play – to be fair, not many hookers do.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Ronan Kelleher hasn't played for Ireland since last year's Six Nations. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Kelleher returns to provide quality cover off the bench and the Leinster hooker will be keen to get a shot against Les Bleus following a difficult 12 months.

The France game will be the 24-year-old’s first cap since last year’s Six Nations defeat in Paris, a night which kick-started Sheehan’s remarkable run of form.

At Aviva Stadium on Saturday, Kelleher should be afforded the opportunity to remind everyone of his qualities. He’s already been capped 18 times and started 10 games for Ireland but can be forgiven a few nerves given his year away from the Test team.

While Farrell will have been disappointed to lose Sheehan this weekend, he’ll see the value in getting another proper look at Herring ahead of the World Cup and welcome the opportunity to give Kelleher some minutes in a big Test game.

And this is primed to be the biggest test Ireland will face before the main event later this year.

As anticipated, Fabien Galthié has named an unchanged starting XV from the France team that laboured past Italy on Sunday, with Toulouse flanker Francois Cros and Lyon scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud coming in on the bench.

Ireland are expecting France to step things up after that slow start to their campaign but are confident of ending a three game losing streak against Les Bleus. Their attacking game continues to improve and their defensive work has been outstanding. France still hold the advantage around the power game but Ireland now believe they can out-think and out-last the bigger international sides.

There is a settled look to the Ireland backline, where Stuart McCloskey’s reward for a strong outing in Cardiff is back-to-back Six Nations starts for the first time in his career.

Conor Murray is named to start and will look to bring the same tempo and energy he delivered in Cardiff after stepping in for Gibson-Park.

Finlay Bealham is another player backed to deliver again after his excellent display against Wales, but coming up against this powerful French pack is a serious step up. Again, it’s should be a valuable experience for a player likely to play an important role at the World Cup. The same goes for Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole, who is primed to win his sixth cap off the bench.

It will also be interesting to see how Farrell manages his halfbacks. Ross Byrne provided good energy off the bench after replacing Johnny Sexton at the Principality Stadium and Craig Casey will be keen to apply pressure on his Munster teammate, Murray.

And while Farrell and his players have very much tried to keep the focus on the here and now, the big show in France looms large, where these two heavyweights could face off again.

It makes days like Saturday all the more fascinating.

