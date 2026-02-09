Ireland call up 21-year-old Ward as Furlong returns for Italy clash

IRELAND HAVE CALLED Ulster back row Bryn Ward into their Six Nations squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with Italy.

Uncapped 21-year-old Ward spent time training with Andy Farrell’s squad in Portugal ahead of their championship opener against France, having been brought into camp as a development player.

Ward, the son of former Ireland flanker Andy, didn’t travel to Paris with Farrell’s group as he instead returned home to play for Ireland XV against England A on Friday night.

Although that game at Thomond Park didn’t go well for the Irish side, Ward was among their better performers as he led Ireland XV’s ball-carrying charts.

Ward has been in eye-catching form for Ulster this season, bringing explosive power, aggression, and confidence from number eight in recent months.

He has clearly impressed Ireland boss Farrell and gets a full call-up to the squad this week. Ward will hope to be called on for a debut against the Italians this Saturday in Dublin.

Ireland have also confirmed that experienced tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong has returned to full training with Farrell’s side.

Furlong missed the clash with France due to a calf injury, with Thomas Clarkson starting in the number three shirt and Finlay Bealham coming off the bench.

The IRFU say that a final decision will be made on Furlong’s availability in the coming days, but it would be no surprise to see him back in a green jersey this weekend as Farrell looks for his team to bounce back from their opening-day disappointment.

Ireland started their preparations today with a training session at Clongowes Wood College in County Kildare.

They said they suffered no fresh injuries in the defeat to France.