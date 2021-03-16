BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Upton strikes again as Ireland's series with Great Britain ends in a tie

Upton’s converted penalty stroke was cancelled out by Izzy Petter in the final minutes.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,745 Views 2 Comments
Three from three: Upton celebrates with Katie Mullan and Nicci Daly.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ireland 1-1 Great Britain

ROISIN UPTON SCORED her third goal in as many games to ensure that Ireland left with a share of the spoils from their three-match SoftCo series with Great Britain.

After three scoreless quarters in the series decider in Belfast, Limerick’s Upton converted a penalty stroke with nine minutes remaining to give Ireland the lead.

But the Green Army’s hopes of shocking the reigning Olympic champions for a second time in the space of three days were quashed when Izzy Petter fired home GB’s equaliser with four minutes left.

Tuesday’s draw sees the series finish level at one game apiece, with one draw.

The sides are set to meet again this summer at the Olympic tournament in Tokyo where they will both be vying to qualify from a pool that also includes world champions the Netherlands and world number three Germany.

The42 Team

