Troy Parrott (left) comes on as a sub against Finland on Thursday. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Team news

Troy Parrott and Evan Ferguson both start for Ireland against Greece

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has made just one change from the starting XI against Finland on Thursday.
6.42pm, 13 Oct 2024
David Sneyd reports from Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus

HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON HAS made just one change to the Republic of Ireland starting XI for tonight’s Nations League clash with Group 2 leaders Greece.

After Thursday’s 2-1 win over Finland in Helsinki, Troy Parrott comes in to replace Finn Azaz after the Middlesbrough attacker was handed his full debut on Thursday.

Parrott has been in impressive form for AZ Alkmaar after signing for the Dutch club on a permanent basis this summer. The 22-year-old has scored six times, including a winner in the Europa League.

Despite the quick turnover between fixtures, Hallgrímsson has kept the faith with the remainder of the side, including Evan Ferguson who lasted 70 minutes before he was replaced by Parrott.

Now the two forwards will start together for the first time, in a game that the Ireland boss says will teach him even more about his players.

Republic of Ireland team to face Greece: Caoimhín Kelleher, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins (captain), Liam Scales, Robbie Brady; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, Sammie Szmodics; Troy Parrott; Evan Ferguson.

