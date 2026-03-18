FAI announce Ireland's first-ever international match with Grenada

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND men’s team will face Grenada for the first time in an international friendly as part of a May training camp in Spain.

Ireland travel to Spain on 7 May for a training camp that they hope will serve as a tune-up for the World Cup a month later, should Ireland qualify via this month’s play-offs. The training camp will happen regardless of qualification, and the squad will primarily feature Championship players whose club seasons have concluded, and will allow Hallgrimsson assess some squad options.

Advertisement

The camp will now feature a friendly match against Grenada in Murcia, to be held on Saturday, 16 May at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia, with kick-off at 5pm Irish time. It is a full international and thus official caps will be handed to players, and tickets will be made available to supporters.

The FAI hope to add a second game to the schedule, too.

Hallgrimsson had planned for a similar camp at the end of last season, but it did not proceed when one of Ireland’s putative opponents withdrew.

“We’re delighted to have this training camp and fixture officially confirmed”, said Hallgrimsson. “I want to thank the Association for getting this over the line, as it is a vital part of our strategic planning. While our entire focus is on being successful in the March play-offs, this camp is a crucial part of our long-term vision regardless of that outcome. It is about building squad depth and preparing for future tournaments.

“It will be a fantastic week of work in a high-quality environment. It provides a really good opportunity for some of the players who are on the fringe of the squad to come in, train with us for an extended period, and make a real impression. It’s not just about what they can do on the pitch; it’s equally important for us to get a feel for their personality, their character, and to see how they integrate with the group. This camp will be invaluable for us as we look to build a stronger, more competitive squad for the future.”

Grenada compete in the North American confederation Concacaf, and are currently ranked 164th in the Fifa rankings, more than 100 places below Ireland in 59th.

The FAI say ticket details will be announced soon.