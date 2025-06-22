Rampant Spain blow Ireland away with 9-1 victory

BEN NELSON SCORED a late consolation goal for Ireland as they suffered a 9-1 defeat to Spain in their last game of the 2024/25 Pro League season.

The Spanish were rampant from the start and, chasing a fourth-place finish to provide automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, they struck eight goals in the first half to blow Ireland away.

Speaking after the game, Ireland captain Kyle Marshall said: “It’s definitely frustrating considering it’s our last game [in the FIH Pro League 2024/25]. We don’t have a chance to put that one right so to speak. We definitely showed that we can play in the second half, but it’s not where we want to be.”

Ireland’s attention now turns to the EuroHockey Championship II in Portugal from 27 July to 2 August. A top two finish in that tournament – which they won in 2023 – would ensure a spot in the World Cup qualifiers.

“Luckily, we have something to aspire to. We need a top two finish in the EuroHockey Championship II. We could definitely put a bit of pressure on ourselves in the second half today to do what we expect of ourselves, our basic standards and hold ourselves accountable,” Marshall said.