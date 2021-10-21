Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Ireland women's hockey team take step towards World Cup qualification with victory over France

Next up is a semi-final with Belarus on Saturday, following this morning’s 4-1 win in Pisa.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 3:08 PM
50 minutes ago 735 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5580656
Ireland's players celebrate.
Image: Frank Uijlenbroek
Ireland's players celebrate.
Ireland's players celebrate.
Image: Frank Uijlenbroek

IRELAND’S BID TO qualify for the Women’s FIH World Cup remains intact thanks to a 4-1 win over France this morning.

Eight nations are in Pisa this week aiming to earn the one spot up for grabs for next summer’s finals, which will be co-hosted by Spain and the Netherlands.

Despite a difficult first half, which ended scoreless, the Green Army eventually ran out comfortable winners thanks to goals from Róisín Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Zara Malseed and Niamh Carey, with Guusje van Bolhuis on target for the French.

Ireland will now face Belarus, who hammered Russia 7-1, in Saturday’s semi-final (11am Irish time). If they can get through that, a place in Sunday’s final awaits.

“It’s something we talked about, sticking to the process no matter how long the game went on at 0-0, or even if we concede,” said Upton.

We were really pleased we stuck to the plan and broke through. We knew we needed to win corners; the execution in the first half wasn’t so good so we had to pick it up and nail it. Getting on the scoresheet early in the second half settled everyone.”

Niamh Carey added: “Knowing it was a tournament game, there is that added pressure of it being ‘must-win’.

“It was nice, though, facing a lower-ranked team, unlike [her twin] Michelle’s first cap against Holland [in June], knowing we would have more of the ball and I would get some touches than she would have had!”

Ireland: A McFerran, M Carey, R Upton, K Mullan, L Tice, N Carroll, H McLoughlin, C Watkins, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan, N Carey. Subs: E Getty, Z Malseed, S Torrans, D Duke, E Curran, S McAuley, L Murphy.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

France: M Petriaux, E Ponthieu, J Brachet, M Simon, A Lesgourgues, G van Bolhuis, E Verzura, I Lardeur, A Garot, D Gaspari, T-M Schubert. Subs: M Lahlah, Y Lhopital, G Verrier, E van der Zanden, N Roque, L Ehrmann.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie