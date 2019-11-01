This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland release new green and gold home kit ahead of vital qualifiers

The New Balance strip will be available from next week.

By Ben Blake Friday 1 Nov 2019, 1:06 PM
59 minutes ago 2,976 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4875092

Ireland new home jersey Callum O'Dowda, James McClean and Enda Stevens wearing the latest strip. Source: Twitter/FAIreland

THE FAI HAS this afternoon released the first pictures of Ireland’s new home kit. 

14 months on from the last time it was upgraded, the latest New Balance strip has been launched. 

Available to buy from this day next week, it sees a switch to bottle green with gold on the sleeves, logo, crest and ’3′ sponsor. 

Ireland new home jersey women Women's internationals Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe, Rianna Jarrett and Denise O'Sullivan. Source: Twitter/FAIreland

Both the men’s and women’s senior sides could be in line to wear the jersey for crucial matches in their respective qualifying campaigns later this month.

Mick McCarthy’s side need to beat Denmark at the Aviva Stadium on 18 November to qualify for Euro 2020, while the Girls in Green away away to Greece on 12 November. 

So tells us, what do you think?

It reminds us of this Celtic away kit from a couple of years ago…

Celtic Green gold Source: New Balance

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie