Ireland release new green and gold home kit ahead of vital qualifiers

Callum O'Dowda, James McClean and Enda Stevens wearing the latest strip. Source: Twitter/FAIreland

THE FAI HAS this afternoon released the first pictures of Ireland’s new home kit.

14 months on from the last time it was upgraded, the latest New Balance strip has been launched.

Available to buy from this day next week, it sees a switch to bottle green with gold on the sleeves, logo, crest and ’3′ sponsor.

Women's internationals Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe, Rianna Jarrett and Denise O'Sullivan. Source: Twitter/FAIreland

Both the men’s and women’s senior sides could be in line to wear the jersey for crucial matches in their respective qualifying campaigns later this month.

Mick McCarthy’s side need to beat Denmark at the Aviva Stadium on 18 November to qualify for Euro 2020, while the Girls in Green away away to Greece on 12 November.

So tells us, what do you think?

It reminds us of this Celtic away kit from a couple of years ago…

Source: New Balance

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!