The Late Late Troy Show: Ireland's amazing winning moment is making headlines and going viral

IT’S A MORNING for the headline writers as the Ireland football team is again the talk of the country after yesterday’s dramatic win over Hungary.

Troy Parrott followed up his two goals to beat Portugal last week with a frankly unbelievable hat-trick yesterday in Budapest.

In doing so, Parrott became the first Irish player ever to score a hat-trick away from home and has launched himself directly into sporting legend.

Online, his feat was being fêted far beyond these shores and the video of the winner is starting to go viral among football fans.

What the papers are saying?

The pun of the night has to be The Late Late Troy Show, with the FAI itself tweeting this festive flourish within a half an hour after the result.

The joke was given the front page treatment on today’s The Herald in Dublin.

The Irish Sun has also gone with a shirtless Parrott on its front page, but they’ve highlighted his unprecedented hat-trick with: ‘If at first you don’t succeed…Troy, Troy and Troy Again’.

The Troy puns continue on the Irish Daily Mail who show an ecstatic Parrott with fists raised looking to the stands with the headline “Our Troy wonder”.

No puns on the front page of the Irish Examiner’s sports supplement but just a wonderful photo of Parrott whose arms are raised in a manner of a boxer who’d just gone 12 rounds and come out on top.

Yeeeeeeeesssssss!

Moving online and the dramatic nature of Ireland’s victory is making waves internationally.

We await RTÉ’s viewing figures for yesterday’s match but a 4 minute clip of the winning moment shared on X has already racked up over 1.5 million views on that platform alone.

The tearful on field interview with an exhausted Parrott after the game with RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue has over 1.3 million views too.

The viewing figures for those videos are rivalled only by a clip filmed by Slovakian-based journalist Zuzana Botikova at Dublin Airport, who captured the magic moment and the chaos that followed.

At the time of writing, that video has been viewed over 1.3 million times on X and has been shared on various news sites and has been licensed internationally.

Dublin airport pub right now. 90+6 #Ireland off to the playoffs pic.twitter.com/KaXrz1mEOJ — Zuzana Botikova (@zuzinuanella) November 16, 2025

It’s hard to rival the sheer delight in Darragh Maloney and Ray Houghton’s commentary from Budapest but there was a pretty special reaction from one of football’s spiritual homes in Brazil.

As is traditional in South America, shouting ‘goooool’ for as long as one’s lungs can take it is the usual reaction from a commentator for a dramatic goal. Parrott’s effort prompted a full 15 seconds worth of a scream.

Lads, how ESPN Brazil lads felt about the goal



Can we get him over on commentary even if we haven’t a scooby what he’s saying 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Hu9Z1asdEV — Irish Football Pics (@irish_pics) November 16, 2025

ESPN Brasil has uploaded the clip to its own Youtube account and it’s nearing 400,000 views there.

