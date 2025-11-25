Opportunity knocks in Spain as Ward's Ireland gear up for Hungary friendly

Opportunity knocks

MARBELLA IS BASE camp for Carla Ward’s Ireland this week, as they close out 2025 with an international friendly against Hungary.

Saturday’s game is behind closed doors upon Ward’s request as Ireland “try some bits and pieces” away from the glare of World Cup qualifying opponents France, Netherlands and Poland.

The 42 outlined the training camp plans in sunny (and reportedly windy) Spain, as opportunity knocks over the coming days.

It’s a relatively familiar, 23-player squad, with Kelly Brady and Tara O’Hanlon the headline inclusions. Brady receives her first official call-up after a superb season in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division with Athlone Town. She trained with the squad ahead of last month’s Nations League playoff success against Belgium, but this is a real chance for the US-born former Ireland U19 striker, who is listed as a free agent and has offers from abroad.

O’Hanlon, meanwhile, returns for the first time since April 2023 after a horrific period with injury. The 20-year-old is widely viewed as one of the brightest young talents in Irish football, but her progress has been curtailed by a myriad of hamstring and knee injuries. O’Hanlon has been building her minutes up at Sunderland recently, where she is on loan from Manchester City. A left-footed, attack-minded full-back, parallels have often been drawn with Katie McCabe: in time, they could work in tandem, but the main focus will be on settling back in first.

Courtney Brosnan and Leanne Kiernan are back in the fold after injury setbacks, with Heather Payne, Megan Connolly and Lily Agg ruled out. Jess Ziu and Amber Barrett are also absent as they recover from knocks.

Ward named unchanged teams in the Belgium double-header, suggesting she is coming closer to nailing down her best XI, with 17 players featuring across both games.

The same number could play in this international friendly, with six substitutes permitted.

Refining the 5-3-2 system ahead of next year’s World Cup qualifiers appears the main priority, with opportunity aplenty for all involved in Marbella.

Katie McCabe’s form

While the Irish captain has generally played every minute under the sun at left-back for Arsenal in recent seasons, she has been in and out of late, with summer signing Taylor Hinds often deputising.

McCabe remains Renée Slegers’ first choice, and the rotation might be welcome after her recent 30th birthday. While Arsenal’s form has been wildly inconsistent, hers has stayed relatively steady, contrary to exaggerated criticism in some quarters.

McCabe won the Champions League with Arsenal last season. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Dubliner has been in the eye of the storm recently, subjected to abhorrent abuse for not wearing a poppy. Her discipline has been in focus of late, too: McCabe was substituted shortly after picking up yellow cards in back to back WSL fixtures.

The Arsenal leadership group has been another big talking point, with captain Kim Little and vice-captain Leah Williamson both injured. Previously, McCabe would have worn the armband in their absence, but Australia’s Steph Catley has done so. Slegers confirmed that McCabe remains in the leadership group as a supporting captain, but it appears there has been a reshuffle.

With so much going on in North London, McCabe will be pleased to switch her focus to Ireland duty — and look to pick up where she left off against Belgium on her 99th and 100th caps last month.

Her importance to the team is constantly underlined. O’Hanlon — viewed as a player who can unleash McCabe further, and perhaps the heir to her throne — added her voice to the chorus this week.

“She has been a role model for all young footballers in Ireland, regardless of position. She is an attack-minded full-back like me. So I do look at her and try to learn as much as I can. I try to be my own player but there are definitely things I can learn from her. And I will be doing that as much as I can this week.”

Goalkeeper’s union

Courtney Brosnan is back, having missed the Belgium double-header through injury. Ireland’s number one played her first game for Everton since September on Sunday, as they beat Newcastle 3-1 in the League Cup. The Toffees hadn’t won a game in her two-month absence.

“Having Courtney back in the environment, back in the mix, is going to be huge,” Ward said last week. “She’s a leader.”

Brosnan (centre) with Grace Moloney (left) and Sophie Whitehouse. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

An integral part of Ireland’s leadership group with McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, Brosnan returns to the goalkeeping department alongside Grace Moloney and Sophie Whitehouse, with Katie Keane making way. Moloney deputised against Belgium, enduring mixed fortunes across the 5-4 aggregate success.

Ward could be tempted to stick with the Sunderland stopper for Hungary — or indeed cap Whitehouse. A mainstay in the squad since joining before the 2023 World Cup, Whitehouse has impressed for Charlton Athletic this season.

“Sophie deserves an opportunity as well,” Ward outlined. “We haven’t fully decided but we’ve got three keepers that you could argue a case for all three right now.

“Sophie’s been sensational as well in the league. Grace did well in both games [against Belgium]. And Courtney’s Courtney. She’s our country’s number one.”