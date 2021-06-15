Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 15 June 2021
Advertisement

Ireland beaten by Iceland for the second time in four days

Vera Pauw’s side were made to pay, as they began to tire in the second half.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 8:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,565 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5467633
Ireland's Heather Payne with Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir of Iceland.
Image: Kristinn Magnusson/INPHO
Ireland's Heather Payne with Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir of Iceland.
Ireland's Heather Payne with Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir of Iceland.
Image: Kristinn Magnusson/INPHO

IRELAND’S PLAYERS ended their season with a 2-0 loss away to Iceland this evening.

It was the second time that the sides had met in the space of a few days, with Vera Pauw’s team losing 3-2 on Friday.

Defensive issues were the primary concern in last week’s game, as Ireland went 3-0 down in the first half before a spirited showing after the break gave the scoreline a more respectable look from an Irish perspective.

This evening, Ireland produced a far more solid first-half showing, improving on last week’s disastrous opening 45, with the game scoreless at the break.

However, the visitors tired in the second half, and both goals were ultimately preventable from a defensive viewpoint.

Berglind Björg Þorvaldsdóttir gave the hosts the lead shortly after the break, finishing with aplomb as she capitalised on some slack marking and got in between two defenders.

Down the other end, Ireland struggled to create chances of note and ultimately were second best on the day, as they lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Iceland’s victory was all but confirmed late on, as Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdótti’s powerful strike evaded the dive of Courtney Brosnan in the Irish goal.

While disappointed with the outcomes in both games, the Irish team will have gained invaluable experience against a side 17 places above them in the world rankings.

However, on the basis of the two matches, Pauw will know there is plenty of work to be done at both ends of the pitch.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

They begin their World Cup qualifying campaign away to Georgia in September, before a big double-header against Sweden (home) and Finland (away) the following month.

More to follow

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie