Ireland international Cyrus Christie wins Championship Goal of the Month award

CYRUS CHRISTIE IS the Championship Goal of the Month award winner for June.

The Republic of Ireland international has been recognised for scoring with a long-range effort for Fulham against Queens Park Rangers.

The 75th-minute strike proved to be the winner as Scott Parker’s side maintained their promotion push by recording a 2-1 victory at Loftus Road.

It was just the eighth goal scored at club level by the 27-year-old right-back, who has accumulated 326 appearances. Christie has also scored twice in 24 caps for Ireland.

“I probably won’t ever hit another one as clean,” he said today. “I do it quite a lot in training, I’m always working on it, so it was nice that it came off for once.

“It was nice to get on the scoresheet, especially as it was the winner in a West London derby. It would have been nice if there were some fans there, though!

“That’s the end the away fans would have been at as well so it would have been good, but it was more important to win the game.”

The C L E A N strike to take the prize! 🧼@cyruschristie! 🙌#FFC pic.twitter.com/LURc0gJ8uu — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 17, 2020

Christie received 49% of the public vote, beating off competition from Luton Town’s Harry Cornick and Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier to win the award.

He’ll hope to end the season by sealing a return to the Premier League. Although Fulham are five points adrift of the automatic promotion places with just two games to play, they’re already guaranteed the consolation of a play-off spot.

They’ll host Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow, before concluding the regular season with a trip to Wigan Athletic on Wednesday evening.

