Ireland international scores stunner to boost West Brom's Premier League aspirations

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Mikey Johnston’s fine first-half goal and a second-half Isaac Price strike helped West Brom move back into the Sky Bet Championship’s top six as they beat Preston 2-1 at The Hawthorns.

Former Celtic winger Johnston scored from 25 yards before Price’s fourth of the campaign saw off in-form Preston.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were five games unbeaten going into this contest, but conceded at crucial times, although they did score a consolation courtesy of Michael Smith.

In a high-quality game, Johnston came close to scoring within the first 25 seconds of this contest as his low effort went just wide.

At the other end, Ben Whiteman’s 20-yard effort was gathered by Josh Griffiths before West Brom’s Alex Mowatt powerfully struck over.

Albion’s Samuel Iling-Junior then cut in from the right, but his left-footed effort deflected into the arms of Steffen Iversen.

The visitors were aggrieved to see penalty shouts waved away when Harrison Armstrong went down in the area under the challenge of Toby Collyer before Whiteman was denied again by Griffiths seconds later.

Iversen then made a fine double stop to foil Price from close range from Iling-Junior’s pass.

In an exciting contest, Preston could have taken the lead, with Griffiths bravely denying Milutin Osmajic in a one-on-one.

But West Brom finished the half strongly with Johnston seeing an effort deflected wide and Price’s 25-yarder was tipped over by Iversen.

It was no surprise when the hosts took the lead in the 40th minute, a spectacular effort from Johnston from 25 yards, his second of the campaign, after cutting in from the left.

Mowatt drilled off target at the start of the second half, while at the other en,d Lewis Dobbin was also frustrated to fire over from a good position.

North End appeared to be restricted to efforts from distance, with Alfie Devine the next to fire wastefully away from goal.

And it was West Brom who went on to get the second in the 62nd minute with a goal on the counter-attack.

Alex Mowatt burst from deep and fed Price on the left with his right-footed shot from just inside the area, giving Iversen little chance.

Preston made things interesting in the 78th minute as two substitutes combined, Daniel Jebbison taking advantage of some indecision in the Albion defence to cross for Smith to convert.

Shortly afterwards, Jebbison volleyed wide from a good position.

West Brom really should have added a third as the unmarked Iling-Junior headed wide from a Mowatt cross, but it did not matter as they held on for only a second victory since August.

Ryan Mason had American striker Daryl Dike back on the bench for the first time this season but he was left unused.

Elsewhere, Norwich’s miserable record of losing every home match this season continued as Bristol City came away with a hard-fought 1-0 Championship success.

A well-taken goal from Ireland international Mark Sykes midway through the second half was enough to condemn the Canaries to a sixth successive reverse at Carrow Road to pile more pressure on Liam Manning, the former Robins boss.

A cross from the left from Anis Mehmeti somehow found its way to Sykes, unmarked at the back post, and the substitute produced an emphatic side-footed finish.

Vladan Kovacevic saved well at his near post to prevent Sykes from doubling the Robins’ lead, while Radek Vitek made another good reflex stop to block Jack Stacey’s goalbound effort.

In League Two, 35-year-old striker Paddy Madden ended a 12-game goal drought in style.

The Dubliner hit a hat-trick as Accrington Stanley beat Swindon Town 4-0.

In Scotland, meanwhile, Ireland international Jamie McGrath scored his fourth goal of the season, as Hibernian eased to a 4-0 victory over Livingston.

Dublin-born defender Warren O’Hora captained David Gray’s side, who sit third in the Scottish Premiership after today’s win.