After egos were bruised in Paris, Ireland must rebound against Italy

THE MISSION FOR Ireland is clear.

Be much more physical, start winning the aerial contests, and clean up some of the handling errors.

If they do that much against Italy in Dublin today [KO 2.10pm, Virgin Media One], Andy Farrell’s Ireland should be able to get their Six Nations campaign up and running with a win.

A nine-day turnaround from the 36-14 defeat in Paris to this afternoon’s game means Farrell and his players have had ample time to fix those obvious issues from last weekend’s game.

The head coach has responded to the defeat by making six changes to his starting XV and introducing three fresh faces on the bench, underlining that he wasn’t pleased with what last week’s matchday squad delivered.

Farrell will expect those changes to ensure more energy, with the likes of blindside flanker Cormac Izuchukwu, number eight Jack Conan, and lock James Ryan tasked with bringing more fire in contact. The same applies to Munster second row Edwin Edogbo, who is set for his Ireland debut off the bench.

This is where it all starts for Farrell’s men today, particularly given the continuing wet weather of recent days, so the opening collisions will be telling after last weekend’s disappointment in Paris.

“We weren’t at the level at all, were we?” said Conan, who is promoted from the bench to the starting XV, meaning captain Caelan Doris moves to openside.

“Physically more than anything else with our intent, I think we allowed them 18 offloads. And with a team like that, when they get in behind you, they’re really hard to stop.

Jack Conan at Ireland's captain's run. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“So I think our physical intent was the area that let us down the most.”

Ireland are confident that it was a one-off failing at Stade de France, and while the reviews into that defeat were tough, they have done their best to remain positive about what lies ahead.

Today is only round two of this championship and Ireland believe they have a huge amount to play for. So the likes of Conan, who has an infectiously optimistic attitude, have been important in camp as the outside world focuses on the bigger picture concerns about Ireland’s decline.

“At the end of the day, regardless of results, we’re all in an unbelievably privileged position to be in the group and to wear the jersey,” said Conan.

“As a bit of an elder statesman, it’s not lost on me, and it’s something that I want to make the most of and enjoy as much as I can.

“So yeah, it hurts, and you’re a bit embarrassed, and your ego’s bruised and everything else, but it’s still a joy to be here and a privilege to do what we do.”

Farrell has changed both of his wings this week, with Jacob Stockdale and Tommy O’Brien dropped from the matchday 23 after making little impact in the aerial contests against France, of which there were many.

In come the experienced James Lowe and the relatively inexperienced Robert Baloucoune, who is 28 but whose Test career has been limited to just four caps so far, partly due to injuries.

Those wide men, along with fullback Jamie Osborne, will look to impose themselves in the air outside the continuity of Jacob Stockdale and Garry Ringrose in midfield. Out-half Sam Prendergast is joined by Craig Casey in the halfbacks.

Italy's Niccolò Cannone being interviewed yesterday. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The task for the Irish backline is to make better use of what Ireland hope will be another solid set-piece platform. The unchanged front row of Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, and Thomas Clarkson did well at scrum time against the French, while James Ryan takes over as lineout caller after Beirne led Ireland to a pleasing 94% return there.

Throw in the excellent maul defence and the set-piece was very good in France last week.

“The lads scrummed really, really well throughout last week, and it paid dividends,” said Conan. “That was probably one of the best facets of our game, how we went about our work in the scrum.

“That should be the standard now going forward, and hopefully they will just get more and more comfortable playing at this level and keep on growing.

“And the same with the lineout, I thought it was really good.

“Credit to Paulie [O'Connell] and Bernie for the attack that they came up with and picking the choices they did. I think the calling was very calm and reassuring on the weekend.”

Of course, Ireland have to contend with an Italy team who are riding the crest of a wave after their win against Scotland in Rome last weekend, which followed a victory over Australia and a competitive defeat to South Africa in the autumn.

The Italians ran Ireland close last year in Rome, with Farrell’s men winning on a 22-17 scoreline, so there have been plenty of warnings about their threat.

Italy haven’t ever won at the Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations – although they did win at Lansdowne Road in a Test in 1997 – so Gonzala Quesada’s men are out to create history. Losing influential centre Nacho Brex for this game was a big blow, with Leonardo Marin shifting to midfield as Lorenzo Pani comes in at fullback, but it’s an otherwise settled selection for the Azzurri.

Andy Farrel in the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland insist that they’re well aware of the possible pitfalls against this improving Italy side, but they’re keen to embrace the challenge as they shake off the disappointment of Paris.

“I think it’s important that lads aren’t burdened by what happened last week going into this week,” said Conan.

“You can be hurt because you care, but don’t let the mistakes or an underperformance affect how we rock into this weekend.”

Ireland’s supporters await a response.

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; ⁠Robert Baloucoune, ⁠Garry Ringrose, ⁠Stuart McCloskey; ⁠James Lowe, ⁠Sam Prendergast, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, ⁠Dan Sheehan, ⁠Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, ⁠James Ryan; ⁠Cormac Izuchukwu, Caelan Doris (captain), Jack Conan.

Replacements: ⁠Rónan Kelleher, ⁠Tom O’Toole, ⁠Tadhg Furlong,⁠ ⁠Edwin Edogbo, ⁠Tadhg Beirne, ⁠Nick Timoney, Jamison Gibson-Park,⁠ ⁠Jack Crowley.

ITALY: Lorenzo Pani; Louis Lynagh, Tommaso Menoncello, Leonardo Marin, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro Fusco; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Niccolò Cannone, Andrea Zambonin; Michele Lamaro (captain), Manuel Zuliani, Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Mirco Spagnolo, Muhamed Hasa, Federico Ruzza, Riccardo Favretto, David Odiase, Alessandro Garbisi, Paolo Odogwu.

Referee: Hollie Davidson [SRU].