Ryan captains Ireland as Carbery makes long-awaited return against Japan

Gavin Coombes is set for his debut off the bench on Saturday.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 1:39 PM
Carbery last played for Ireland in 2019.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JOEY CARBERY WILL make his first start for Ireland since 2019 in Saturday’s Test against Japan at the Aviva Stadium [KO 3pm, RTÉ].

James Ryan has overcome an adductor issue to captain Andy Farrell’s team, while Munster man Gavin Coombes is set for his Test debut off the bench.

Carbery forms the halfback pairing with Jamison Gibson-Park as Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell team up in infield, while the back three is made up of Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan, and Jordan Larmour.

Caelan Doris makes his return to Test rugby after missing the Six Nations due to concussion and he is part of a back row that also includes Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier.

Ultan Dillane partners Ryan in the second row, while the front row sees Dave Kilcoyne, Rónan Kelleher, and Finlay Bealham start.

Coombes is part of a bench that also includes Ryan Baird and Craig Casey, who made their debuts in this year’s Six Nations.

Meanwhile, Japan head coach Jamie Joseph has brought powerful back row Kazuki Himeno into his starting XV at number eight, while Naoto Saito gets the nod at scrum-half.

Semisi Masirewa will make his Test debut on the right wing as Kotaro Matsushima moves to fullback. Shane Gates is in line for his first cap off the bench against Ireland.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Chris Farrell
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Joey Carbery
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Ed Byrne
18. John Ryan
19. Ryan Baird
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Craig Casey
22. Billy Burns
23. Shane Daly

Japan:

15. Kotaro Matsushima
14. Semisi Masirewa
13. Timothy Lafaele
12. Ryoto Nakamura
11. Siosaia Fifita
10. Yu Tamura
9. Naoto Saito

1. Keita Inagaki
2. Atsushi Sakate
3. Jiwon Koo
4. Wimpie van der Walt
5. James Moore
6. Michael Leitch (captain)
7. Lappies Labuschagné
8. Kazuki Himeno

Replacements:

16. Kosuke Horikoshi
17. Craig Millar
18. Asaeli Ai Valu
19. Jack Cornelson
20. Tevita Tatafu
21. Kaito Shigeno
22. Rikiya Matsuda
23. Shane Gates.

