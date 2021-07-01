Ryan captains Ireland as Carbery makes long-awaited return against Japan

Carbery last played for Ireland in 2019.

Carbery last played for Ireland in 2019.

JOEY CARBERY WILL make his first start for Ireland since 2019 in Saturday’s Test against Japan at the Aviva Stadium [KO 3pm, RTÉ].

James Ryan has overcome an adductor issue to captain Andy Farrell’s team, while Munster man Gavin Coombes is set for his Test debut off the bench.

Carbery forms the halfback pairing with Jamison Gibson-Park as Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell team up in infield, while the back three is made up of Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan, and Jordan Larmour.

Caelan Doris makes his return to Test rugby after missing the Six Nations due to concussion and he is part of a back row that also includes Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier.

Ultan Dillane partners Ryan in the second row, while the front row sees Dave Kilcoyne, Rónan Kelleher, and Finlay Bealham start.

Coombes is part of a bench that also includes Ryan Baird and Craig Casey, who made their debuts in this year’s Six Nations.

Meanwhile, Japan head coach Jamie Joseph has brought powerful back row Kazuki Himeno into his starting XV at number eight, while Naoto Saito gets the nod at scrum-half.

Semisi Masirewa will make his Test debut on the right wing as Kotaro Matsushima moves to fullback. Shane Gates is in line for his first cap off the bench against Ireland.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Chris Farrell

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Joey Carbery

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Ed Byrne

18. John Ryan

19. Ryan Baird

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Craig Casey

22. Billy Burns

23. Shane Daly

Japan:

15. Kotaro Matsushima

14. Semisi Masirewa

13. Timothy Lafaele

12. Ryoto Nakamura

11. Siosaia Fifita

10. Yu Tamura

9. Naoto Saito

1. Keita Inagaki

2. Atsushi Sakate

3. Jiwon Koo

4. Wimpie van der Walt

5. James Moore

6. Michael Leitch (captain)

7. Lappies Labuschagné

8. Kazuki Himeno

Replacements:

16. Kosuke Horikoshi

17. Craig Millar

18. Asaeli Ai Valu

19. Jack Cornelson

20. Tevita Tatafu

21. Kaito Shigeno

22. Rikiya Matsuda

23. Shane Gates.