Advertisement
More Stories
Edel McMahon, Amee-Leigh Costigan, Neve Jones and Niamh O’Dowd all start against Japan. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeWRWC 2025

Ireland name team for Women's Rugby World Cup opener against Japan

Scott Bemand’s side kick-off their Pool C campaign in Northampton on Sunday.
10.52am, 22 Aug 2025

IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has named his team for Sunday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against Japan in Northampton [KO 12pm, RTÉ 2/BBC 2].

Sam Monaghan co-captains the side with Edel McMahon, who starts having missed the two World Cup warm-up games against Scotland and Canada through injury.

Stacey Flood is named at fullback, with Béibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Costigan on the wings.

Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton are the starting centres, with Dannah O’Brien at out-half and Aoibheann Reilly getting the nod at scrum-half.

Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang start in the front row, while Ruth Campbell partners Monaghan in the second row.

McMahon returns from injury at openside, with Fiona Tuite and Brittany Hogan completing the back row.

On the bench, Bemand has named Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Ellena Perry, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon and Grace Moore as his forward replacements, while Emily Lane, Enya Breen and Anna McGann cover the backs.

Following Sunday’s game at Franklin’s Gardens, Ireland will take on Spain (31 August) and New Zealand (7 September) as they look to advance from Pool C and reach the knock-out stages.

Ireland (v Japan):

  • 15.⁠ ⁠Stacey Flood (20 caps)
  • 14.⁠ ⁠Béibhinn Parsons (28)
  • 13.⁠ ⁠Aoife Dalton (24)
  • 12.⁠ ⁠Eve Higgins (28)
  • 11.⁠ ⁠Amee-Leigh Costigan (19)
  • 10.⁠ ⁠Dannah O’Brien (26)
  • 9.⁠ ⁠Aoibheann Reilly (16)
  •  1.⁠ ⁠Niamh O’Dowd (17)
  •  2.⁠ ⁠Neve Jones (37)
  •  3.⁠ ⁠Linda Djougang (48)
  •  4.⁠ ⁠Ruth Campbell (8)
  •  5.⁠ ⁠Sam Monaghan (23) – co-captain
  •  6.⁠ ⁠Fiona Tuite (17)
  •  7.⁠ ⁠Edel McMahon (34) – co-captain
  •  8.⁠ ⁠Brittany Hogan (34)

Replacements:

  • 16.⁠ ⁠Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald (45)
  • 17.⁠ ⁠Ellena Perry (1)
  • 18.⁠ ⁠Sadhbh McGrath (16)
  • 19.⁠ ⁠Eimear Corri-Fallon (6)
  • 20.⁠ ⁠Grace Moore (22)
  • 21.⁠ ⁠Emily Lane (17)
  • 22.⁠ ⁠Enya Breen (31)
  • 23.⁠ ⁠Anna McGann (11)
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie