Kenny names 22-man squad for Bristol training camp

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny has named a 22-man squad for a training camp in Bristol next week ahead of Junes’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Comprised of players from the EFL and the League of Ireland, the group will spend four days at the Robins High Performance Centre to begin preparations for next month’s meetings with Greece in Athens (16 June) and Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium (19 June).

Kenny’s side opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to France in March.

Advertisement

Tom Cannon, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End from Everton this season, has been called into the training camp, along with Hull City and Millwall defenders Sean McLoughlin and Danny McNamara.

Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers) and goalkeeping duo James Talbot (Bohemians) and Brian Maher (Derry City) are the home-based players involved.

Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne miss out as they recover from injury but are expected to be in contention for Greece and Gibraltar.

Chiedozie Ogbene will continue his assessment and rehabilitation from a hamstring injury in camp, while Andrew Omobamidele, Callum Robinson and Seamus Coleman have all been ruled out of the back-to-back qualifiers through injury.

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan and Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor will not be involved with the training camp due to their clubs’ respective participation in the EFL play-offs.

All Premier League players remain in club action, along with Mikey Johnston (Vitoria de Guimaraes), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) and Matt Doherty (Atlético Madrid).

“The six-week break between the end of the Championship and our qualifier in Greece is something we have to navigate and make sure our preparations are planned well,” Kenny said.

“This training camp in Bristol for four days is essential before we travel to Turkey on 5 June for nine days ahead of our visit to Athens and we’re looking forward to a good four days training and some sharp sessions.”

Ireland Squad – Bristol Training Camp

Max O’Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City); Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Sean McLaughlin (Hull City); Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County); Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).