Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Evan Ferguson celebrates after his goal.
# Up and Running
WATCH: Ferguson scores first Ireland goal in Latvia friendly
Stephen Kenny’s side are currently level at 2-2 in the Aviva Stadium.
3.2k
2
50 minutes ago

EVAN FERGUSON IS truly off the mark with the Republic of Ireland, hitting his first goal on his full senior debut for Stephen Kenny’s side against Latvia.

He previously made his senior international debut off the bench against Norway in a friendly game last November, and also came off the bench against Malta three days later. 

The Brighton star has been in scintillating form recently, scoring six goals and assisting twice in 14 games in the Premier League and FA Cup for his club. And the 18-year-old capped off the anticipation around him with a goal to put Ireland 2-0 ahead in this evening’s International friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

Ferguson was well positioned in the Latvia box, and swept the ball home from close range after Michael Obafemi kept the ball in play following a cross in from Matt Doherty.

Callum O’Dowda put Ireland ahead after just five minutes. Doherty linked up with Will Smallbone out wide to swing a cross in where O’Dowda pounced with a header.

However, Latvia have since levelled the tie, after a superb strike by Roberts Uldrikis from 30 yards which ended up in the top corner and a deflected effort just before the break from Arturs Zjuzins.

That leaves the scoreline at 2-2 at half-time as Ireland continue to gear up for a huge challenge against France next Monday in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Callum O’Dowda

Evan Ferguson

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     