WATCH: Ferguson scores first Ireland goal in Latvia friendly

EVAN FERGUSON IS truly off the mark with the Republic of Ireland, hitting his first goal on his full senior debut for Stephen Kenny’s side against Latvia.

He previously made his senior international debut off the bench against Norway in a friendly game last November, and also came off the bench against Malta three days later.

The Brighton star has been in scintillating form recently, scoring six goals and assisting twice in 14 games in the Premier League and FA Cup for his club. And the 18-year-old capped off the anticipation around him with a goal to put Ireland 2-0 ahead in this evening’s International friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

Ferguson was well positioned in the Latvia box, and swept the ball home from close range after Michael Obafemi kept the ball in play following a cross in from Matt Doherty.

Callum O’Dowda put Ireland ahead after just five minutes. Doherty linked up with Will Smallbone out wide to swing a cross in where O’Dowda pounced with a header.

However, Latvia have since levelled the tie, after a superb strike by Roberts Uldrikis from 30 yards which ended up in the top corner and a deflected effort just before the break from Arturs Zjuzins.

That leaves the scoreline at 2-2 at half-time as Ireland continue to gear up for a huge challenge against France next Monday in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Evan Ferguson

