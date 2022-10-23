Ireland's World Cup dream nears end after defeat to Michael Cheika's Lebanon

IRELAND MUST PRODUCE a stunning upset over New Zealand in their final pool game if they are to stand any chance of reaching the Rugby League World Cup quarter finals.

But it is Michael Cheika’s Lebanon who now find themselves primed to reach the last eight after they cruised to a 32-14 win over Ged Corcoran’ side at the Leigh Sports Village in England.

Louis Senior’s second try of the afternoon gave Ireland some hope in the second half – having gone into the interval trailing 20-4 – but a brace of tries in response ended any hope of a dramatic comeback as the former Leinster boss was able to savour a routine win.

Ed Chamberlain ran over a consolation and while both sides go into the final round of group games level on two points, Lebanon will fancy their chances of putting bottom side Jamaica to the sword.

Ireland, on the other hand, faces leaders New Zealand and if they are to stand any chance of causing a shock, they must stamp out the kind of ill-discipline and lack of concentration which proved fatal after a relatively impressive opening quarter of an hour.

Mitchell Moses, who was also successful with four out of five conversions, kicked a penalty before Reece Robinson produced the first of three first-half tries for his side.

Jacob Kiraz and Brandon Morkos followed suit before the break, the former getting on the end of a no-look Moses pass in some style.

Lebanon boss Michael Cheika. Source: PA

To their credit, Ireland at least manager to regain some momentum after that dreadful period and Senior scored his first try of the day when he got in at the corner thanks to a release from Luke Keary.

The Ireland fight back began before the half-time whistle, Mulhern being shown a yellow card along with Lebanon’s Jalal Bazzaz for their part in a melee.

And when Senior’s 48th-minute try reduced the arrears to 10 there really was a game on the cards.

That flicker of hope was soon extinguished, though, as Lebanon regained their composure to extend the lead through Elie El-Zakhem’s try.

When Liam Byrne was sent to the sin-bin for a late tackle on Moses Ireland’s race was well and truly run, even though Chamberlain had the final say with two minutes to go.

Ireland will finish their Group C campaign against New Zealand on Friday before Lebanon and Jamaica go toe-to-toe on Sunday.

Lebanon: Kiraz; Mansour, Morkos, Robinson, Miski; Rajeb, Moses; Kalache, Kazzi, K Rahme, El-Zakhem, Tasipale, Roumanos.

Interchanges: Bazazz, Layoun, Maarbani, J Rahme.

Ireland: Myler; L Senior, Chamberlain, T King, I Senior; Keary, Keyes; Byrne, O’Hagan, Jolliffe, Bentley, Halton, G King.

Interchanges: Cook, Rushton, Mulhern, Hasson.