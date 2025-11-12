Ireland lose to Luxembourg in opening EuroBasket 2027 qualifier

Ireland 53

Luxembourg 69

IRELAND LOST 69-53 in their opening EuroBasket 2027 qualifier against Luxembourg at the National Basketball Arena today.

The visitors raced into a 21-9 lead before Ireland reduced the deficit to 25-16 in the second quarter.

But Luxembourg maintained a sizeable advantage, with the score 37-21 in their favour at half-time.

The victory was effectively sealed by the end of the third quarter, with Ireland trailing 52-26.

Nonetheless, the hosts finished strongly, outscoring their opponents 27-17 in the fourth quarter, with debutants Bronagh Power-Cassidy and Lorraine Scanlon impressing from the bench.

“It was a very disappointing shooting night; we missed seven or eight open layups,” Ireland coach James Weldon said. “We shot the ball really well in practice the last couple of days — it was frustrating. A strong fourth quarter gives us something to take into Saturday (against Bosnia and Herzegovina), we’ll have to analyse and look.

“I thought defensively we weren’t too bad, we had a good game defensively at this level, not as good as their defence too, I suppose, but we had some open looks, but we couldn’t execute. It is a disappointing, frustrating night for sure, but we have to bounce back on Saturday, it’s another home game and another opportunity, against Bosnia (7.25pm at the National Basketball Arena, a game which is live on TG4).

After playing Bosnia, the Irish basketball team are due to face Israel in Riga, Latvia on 18 November.

The fixture has attracted significant controversy.

Irish Sport for Palestine (ISFP) has submitted a letter to Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, seeking clarification on his decision to support the match.

“We also urge the Irish government to sign and ratify the Convention Against Apartheid in Sport as a matter of urgency,” an ISFP statement added.

The letter, which has been signed by 70 TDs and 11 Senators, “outlines the blatant double standards of national and international governing sporting bodies as well as the Irish government when it comes to Israel and basketball”.

“Over the last two years, ISFP has advocated for the removal of Israel from international basketball competition and for a boycott of fixtures against Israel, which is widely supported by the public but continues to be ignored by governing bodies.”