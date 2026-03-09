Loughman won't return for Ireland's final Six Nations game

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman will miss their final Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday due to a calf injury.

Munster front row Loughman was absent from last Friday’s victory over Wales, having suffered the injury during training last week, and he will now definitely miss the Scotland game too.

Loughman started the first three games of the championship for Ireland.

Ulster’s Tom O’Toole impressed as he made his first-ever Test start at loosehead against the Welsh and he looks set to continue in the number one shirt this Saturday, with Munster’s Michael Milne again in reserve.

Uncapped Connacht prop Billy Bohan completed the warm-up with Ireland on Friday night in Dublin, and he has remained with Andy Farrell’s squad this week.

Farrell has decided to release Cormac Izuchukwu, Jude Postlethwaite, and Bryn Ward back to Ulster ahead of their province’s rescheduled URC game against Edinburgh on Friday.

Farrell has called uncapped Munster back row Brian Gleeson into the Ireland squad this week as the 22-year-old Tipperary man gets another chance to impress the Irish coaching staff in training.