Another gold for O'Donovan and McCarthy as Ireland's rowers win five medals at World Cup II

ANOTHER GOLD FOR Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy topped an impressive haul for Ireland at this weekend’s World Rowing Cup II.

Five Irish boats took home medals from Lucerne, with O’Donovan and McCarthy once again rubber-stamping their credentials as Olympic contenders in the lightweight men’s double sculls.

The reigning world and European champions won by a clear boat length in 6:15.48, with Rio 2016 bronze medallists Kristoffer Brun and Ari Strandli of Norway following home in second in 6:18.27.

There were three Irish silver medals, with Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle agonisingly missing out by just 0.14 seconds as China’s Zhang Lin and Zhiyu Liu took the honours in the men’s double.

Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley won silver in the women’s pair, just edging out the crews from Romania and Chile to take second behind winners Aina Cid and Virginia Diaz Rivas of Spain.

Lydia Heaphy won silver in the lightweight women’s sculls, won by China’s Huriu Li.

And reigning world champion Sanita Puspure won bronze in the women’s single sculls, chasing home Hanna Prakhatsen of Russia and USA’s Kara Kohler.

Gary O’Donovan just missed out on a medal when he finished fourth in the lightweight men’s single sculls while Tara Hanlon and Claire Feerick (women’s pair) and Daire Lynch (men’s single sculls) also competed in Sunday’s A finals, finishing fifth and sixth respectively.

“Overall we are very happy with the results of the Irish Team over the weekend in Lucerne,” Neville Maxwell, chair of Rowing Ireland’s high performance committee said.

“To come away with so many crews in A finals and five medals is a considerable achievement.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“The group is now looking forward to having a quick rest and getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics, where further improvements will be made.

“We are delighted with the weekend, and Irish Rowing is in a good place.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!