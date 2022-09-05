'Fractured ribs and bruised kidney' forces Ireland midfielder to miss Slovakia game

IRELAND MIDFIELDER MEGAN Connolly has headed home from hospital as she continues to recover from the injuries sustained in last Thursday’s World Cup qualifier win over Finland.

Connolly, who played in a back three last Thursday night in a change from her regular midfield spot, sustained the injury early in the game but played on for the full game and was a key figure in the win at Tallaght Stadium.

Advertisement

The Brighton player was ruled out officially last Friday for tomorrow’s game in Senec due to a rib injury but has this evening revealed the extent of her injuries in a tweet, after spending the last few days in the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Thank you to everyone at @FAIreland and the Mater Hospital Dublin for taking such good care of me while in hospital the last few days with fractured ribs and bruised kidney from Thursdays game. Heading home now to rest up and support the girls tomorrow night ☘️🇮🇪⚽️ #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/ELjtGEAQbk — Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) September 5, 2022

“Thank you to everyone at @FAIreland and the Mater Hospital Dublin for taking such good care of me while in hospital the last few days with fractured ribs and bruised kidney from Thursdays game. Heading home now to rest up and support the girls tomorrow night.”

Well done to @MeganConnolly4 and all the @FAIreland team on securing a World Cup Play-Off spot!



Great to Megan's family supporting her last night including our senior football captain Luke 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pMAKe4oWbu — NemoRangersGAA (@NemoRangersGAA) September 2, 2022

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!