'Fractured ribs and bruised kidney' forces Ireland midfielder to miss Slovakia game

Brighton player Connolly will be absent for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier tomorrow.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Sep 2022, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,549 Views 1 Comment
Megan Connolly.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Megan Connolly.
Megan Connolly.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

IRELAND MIDFIELDER MEGAN Connolly has headed home from hospital as she continues to recover from the injuries sustained in last Thursday’s World Cup qualifier win over Finland.

Connolly, who played in a back three last Thursday night in a change from her regular midfield spot, sustained the injury early in the game but played on for the full game and was a key figure in the win at Tallaght Stadium.

The Brighton player was ruled out officially last Friday for tomorrow’s game in Senec due to a rib injury but has this evening revealed the extent of her injuries in a tweet, after spending the last few days in the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

“Thank you to everyone at @FAIreland and the Mater Hospital Dublin for taking such good care of me while in hospital the last few days with fractured ribs and bruised kidney from Thursdays game. Heading home now to rest up and support the girls tomorrow night.”

