Men's 7s head for Moscow to take 'first real step' in Olympic qualification prep

Anthony Eddy’s men are counting the days to the European Olympic qualifier.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 12:23 PM
Harry McNulty, right, and Jordan Conroy break away during the 7s World Cup last summer.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Harry McNulty, right, and Jordan Conroy break away during the 7s World Cup last summer.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

MOSCOW IS THIS week’s destination for the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad, with implications for next month’s Olympic qualifier in France.

Coach Anthony Eddy has included his primary weapons in his squad for the first leg of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix series, a tournament which will sort out the seeding for the European Olympic qualification tournament in Colomiers on the weekend of 13 July.

Billy Dardis captains the 13-man group which will travel without an uncapped player.

“This weekend marks the first real step to the weekend in Colomiers,” says head coach Eddy as he noted the target of building from the experience of competing at recent World Series events. 

“The squad got valuable experience in London and Paris earlier this month, with several of them experiencing the World Series for the first time.

“The players are all aware of what is ahead of them over the next couple of tournaments, and with Moscow determining the seeding for Colomiers, it is a very important tournament for us.”

Ireland will begin the tournament against Romania (10am Irish time Saturday, streamed here) before clashes with Italy (12.45) and France (3.30pm) to complete Pool A before the knockout stages come down for decision on Sunday.

England have been drawn against hosts Russia in Pool C, with Germany and Wales in Pool B.

The second leg of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix will come in Lodz, the weekend after the Olympic qualifier.

Ireland Men’s Sevens squad for Rugby Europe Grand Prix 1st round

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)
Jack Daly (Garryowen)
Shane Daly (Cork Constitution)
Billy Dardis (Terenure College) Captain
Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)
Jack Kelly (Dublin University)
Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College)
Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)
Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)
Harry McNulty (UCD)
Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)
Greg O’Shea (Shannon)
Mark Roche (Blackrock College)

