Ireland's friendly against Morocco to be shown on RTÉ Player and News Channel

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team’s international friendly against Morocco on Monday will be broadcast live on the RTÉ Player and News Channel.

Vera Pauw’s side are in Spain for a training camp, with preparations for next summer’s World Cup well underway.

They face Morocco in a behind-closed-doors game today, before meeting the side ranked 76th in the world — Ireland are 24th — in a full international friendly game at the Marbella Football Center on Monday [KO 5pm Irish time].

Advertisement

This will be the 10th game of the year for the Girls In Green, which included a successful World Cup qualifying campaign and culminated in an historic play-off victory over Scotland at Hampden Park last month.

Ireland have been drawn into Group B against Australia, Canada and Nigeria for next summer’s tournament Down Under. Facing Morocco will be a “good eye-opener” ahead of that Nigeria showdown, as several players noted this week; the seventh-highest ranked team in Africa having beaten Nigeria on penalties in July’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semi-finals.

Ireland WNT friendly game vs Morocco to be broadcast live on RTÉ Player



𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗹𝘆

🇮🇪 v 🇲🇦

📆 | Monday, November 14

⏰ | KO 17:00 (Irish Time)

📍 | Marbella Football Center

💻 | LIVE on RTÉ Player / News Channel#IRLMAR | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/469lyyRfTv — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 11, 2022

Recently-retired Republic of Ireland international Clare Shine will be on commentary for the fixture alongside RTÉ’s George Hamilton, with coverage beginning at 4.55pm.

The game is an all-ticket event.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).