Friday 11 November 2022
Ireland's friendly against Morocco to be shown on RTÉ Player and News Channel

Vera Pauw’s side are in action in Marbella on Monday.

Ireland celebrate qualifying for the World Cup.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team’s international friendly against Morocco on Monday will be broadcast live on the RTÉ Player and News Channel.

Vera Pauw’s side are in Spain for a training camp, with preparations for next summer’s World Cup well underway.

They face Morocco in a behind-closed-doors game today, before meeting the side ranked 76th in the world — Ireland are 24th — in a full international friendly game at the Marbella Football Center on Monday [KO 5pm Irish time].

This will be the 10th game of the year for the Girls In Green, which included a successful World Cup qualifying campaign and culminated in an historic play-off victory over Scotland at Hampden Park last month.

Ireland have been drawn into Group B against Australia, Canada and Nigeria for next summer’s tournament Down Under. Facing Morocco will be a “good eye-opener” ahead of that Nigeria showdown, as several players noted this week; the seventh-highest ranked team in Africa having beaten Nigeria on penalties in July’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semi-finals.

Recently-retired Republic of Ireland international Clare Shine will be on commentary for the fixture alongside RTÉ’s George Hamilton, with coverage beginning at 4.55pm.

The game is an all-ticket event.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).

