Dublin: 13°C Monday 7 November 2022
Ireland add two players to squad for Spain training camp and Morocco friendly

The camp begins next Monday 7 November in Marbella.

24 minutes ago 337 Views 0 Comments
Saoirse Noonan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND BOSS VERA Pauw has added Saoirse Noonan and Harriet Scott to the squad that will assemble for an upcoming training camp in Spain.

Durham WFC forward Noonan comes in for Glasgow City’s Emily Whelan, who is ruled out through injury, while Birmingham City defender Scott has also been added.

Pauw’s squad will begin training in Marbella on Monday 7 November and close the camp with an friendly against Morocco on Monday 14 November, (kick-off: 5pm, Irish time).

The camp will see Ireland step up their preparations ahead of next summer’s historic World Cup appearance where they have been drawn in a group with hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria.

The friendly against Morocco will mark the first-ever meeting at senior women’s level between the two countries.

Morocco have also qualified for the World Cup, their group contains Colombia, Germany and South Korea.

Ireland WNT Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne).
  • Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).
  • Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United).
  • Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).

