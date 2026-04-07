Tullamore and Portlaoise to host this year's Leinster senior football semi-finals

TULLAMORE AND PORTLAOISE will host this year’s Leinster senior football semi-finals.

The venues were confirmed tonight at a meeting of Leinster CCC for the upcoming senior football championship fixtures, with those provincial stadiums chosen for the last four games instead of Croke Park.

Dublin will travel to face Carlow or Wicklow in the quarter-finals at Newatch Cullen Park or Echelon Park Aughrim, depending on the outcome of this weekend’s first round game.

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Reigning champions Louth will play Wexford at one of the Carlow or Wicklow venues. Dublin and Louth could potentially play at the semi-final stage, that game will be held in Portlaoise.

Following a meeting of Leinster CCC tonight, the venues for the upcoming Leinster Senior Football Championship were confirmed.



Read about it on our website here 👇https://t.co/8gS8y8jNAg#LeinsterGAAChampionships #WeAllBelong pic.twitter.com/8AJZkKx3yH — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) April 7, 2026

Meath will play Westmeath/Longford in Tullamore or Portlaoise, while Kildare will be in action in Newbridge against Offaly or Laois. The semi-final on that side of the draw will be held in Tullamore.

Leinster SFC quarter-finals

Sunday 19 April

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Kildare v Offaly/Laois – Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

Meath v Westmeath/Longford – Glenisk O’Connor Park Tullamore/Laois Hire O’Moore Park Portlaoise.

Louth v Wexford – Netwatch Cullen Park/Echelon Park Aughrim.

Dublin v Carlow/Wicklow – Netwatch Cullen Park/Echelon Park Aughrim.

Leinster SFC semi-finals

Saturday 2 May

Louth/Wexford v Dublin/Carlow/Wicklow – Laois Hire O’Moore Park Portlaoise.

Sunday 3 May

Kildare/Offaly/Laois v Meath/Westmeath/Longford – Glenisk O’Connor Park Tullamore.