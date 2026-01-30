Ireland on the cusp of World Cup qualification after beating Netherlands

THE IRISH WOMEN’S cricket team are on the cusp of T20 World Cup qualification after a dominant, 98-run win over the Netherlands in Nepal.

Lloyd Tennant’s side could qualify later today if results elsewhere go their way.

Having lost their Super Sixes opener to Scotland on Wednesday, Ireland bounced back with an emphatic victory — and move to third in the table with the top four qualifying for this summer’s World Cup in England.

Leah Paul starred with the bat, while Orla Prendergast and Jane Maguire grabbed three wickets each in an impressive performance.

Ireland lost the toss and ended their batting innings on 143-9 from 20 overs, the average score on this ground 131.

Player of the Match Prendergast led a brilliant bowling unit as Netherlands were bundled out for just 45 in the 15th over.

Ireland round out their Super Sixes campaign against Thailand on Sunday, but they could qualify before then if results go their way in other games.

“The way we won it today is the most important (thing) for us,” said Irish captain Gaby Lewis.

“Our nerves maybe got the better of us the last day but today we just wanted to go out and show that Irish fight that we know that we have in us. I think we showed that today so I’m absolutely delighted.

“It was a full team performance and we’re looking to top it off against Thailand in two days’ time.”

Asked what the win means, the in-form Prendergast added: “A huge amount.

“Each game in a qualifier comes with a lot of pressure, as we know. To stand up today like we did and deliver a massive statement, that’s exactly what we wanted to do and we’ll be looking to do the same in our next game.”

Ireland Women v Netherlands Women, T20 World Cup Qualifier, Kathmandu, 30 January 2026

Ireland 143-9 (20 overs; L Paul 39, A Hunter 34)

Netherlands 45 (14.5 overs; J Maguire 3-9, O Prendergast 3-13)

Ireland Women won by 98 runs