Ireland fall to Netherlands at semi-final stage of T20 World Cup qualifier

Graham Ford’s side sealed qualification for next year’s World Cup at the weekend, but fell at this tournament’s penultimate hurdle.

By Sean Farrell Friday 1 Nov 2019, 2:46 PM
52 minutes ago
IRELAND’S BATSMEN WERE unable to put the Netherlands in real danger in today’s T20 World Cup qualifier semi-final as they fell to a 21-run defeat.

The Netherlands set a target of 158/4 thanks in no small part to mid-order batsman Ryan ten Doeschate who delivered 43 not out.

Ireland’s hopes of chasing that mark down were issued a severe blow when Paul Stirling was bowled out for just 29 by Roelof van der Merwe.

Kevin O’Brien was caught out for 22, Gareth Delany for 20. And, between Fred Klaasen and Pieter Seelaar, even shorter work was made of Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair and Stuart Thompson who scored a combined 25.

George Dockrell matched that figure on his innings, but it was too late for Ireland as they ended on 137/9.

