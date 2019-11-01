Ireland fall to Netherlands at semi-final stage of T20 World Cup qualifier

IRELAND’S BATSMEN WERE unable to put the Netherlands in real danger in today’s T20 World Cup qualifier semi-final as they fell to a 21-run defeat.

The Netherlands set a target of 158/4 thanks in no small part to mid-order batsman Ryan ten Doeschate who delivered 43 not out.

Ireland’s hopes of chasing that mark down were issued a severe blow when Paul Stirling was bowled out for just 29 by Roelof van der Merwe.

Some superb bowling from @KNCBcricket bowlers, Ireland in big trouble now in their run chase.



Ireland are 98-7 after 16 overs.



Ireland need a further 61 runs from the final 4 overs.#BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/AuIv2Sj9c7 — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) November 1, 2019 Source: Cricket Ireland /Twitter

Kevin O’Brien was caught out for 22, Gareth Delany for 20. And, between Fred Klaasen and Pieter Seelaar, even shorter work was made of Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair and Stuart Thompson who scored a combined 25.

George Dockrell matched that figure on his innings, but it was too late for Ireland as they ended on 137/9.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!