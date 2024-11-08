Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Ireland-New Zealand Test match?

FRDAY NIGHT LIGHTS at the Aviva Stadium, as two of the world’s top teams renew rivalries.

Ireland open their November internationals against New Zealand at a sold-out Lansdowne Road this evening [KO 8.10pm, Virgin Media One and TNT Sports 1].

Andy Farrell’s men will be seeking revenge after their gut-wrenching World Cup quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks last year. Scott Robertson side come into this one having edged England out at Twickenham last weekend, while Ireland return to action after their thrilling summer Tour of South Africa. It should be a cracker. Call it… How do you see tonight’s Test match going?

Advertisement