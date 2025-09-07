Ireland need to make Brighton rock if they are to stun New Zealand again

IT FEELS STRANGE to say, given Ireland are already qualified for next weekend’s quarter-finals, but today’s Pool C date with New Zealand in Brighton [KO 2.45pm, RTÉ2/BBC2] feels like the real start of the World Cup for this group.

That much is evident in how many rugby fans have descended on Brighton for the weekend (there’s over 30,000 expected at the Amex Stadium), in how the team have spoken about the game, and in the 23 players Scott Bemand has selected for the showdown, which will decide who tops the pool and likely avoids France in the quarter-finals, setting up a date with South Africa.

The Ireland teamsheet tells you everything about the intent with which Ireland are approaching this match. Bemand’s squad, ranked fifth in the world, are heavy underdogs against the six-time world champions and need a lot to go right if they are to stun New Zealand for the second time in less than a year, but they’ll take to the pitch believing anything is possible.

You’ve likely read this week that Ireland are the only team in the world to have a winning record over the Black Ferns. It’s a stat to be proud of, but only the most recent of their three encounters holds any relevance heading into today.

Ireland’s defeat of New Zealand at last year’s WXV1 stands as the statement performance of the Scott Bemand era to date. For all the talk of ambitions and journeys, now Ireland had fact to back up their belief. They can beat New Zealand, a prospect which until quite recently would have felt totally unachievable for this squad – just go back and look at how they celebrated on the pitch.

That one result, which launched Ireland toward a stellar second-place finish at the tournament, changed the game for this team and will have stood as the strongest reference point for what they could achieve heading into this tournament. It’s no surprise that the performance, and in particular Ireland’s management of the high-pressure end game, has been revisited more than once around the squad meeting rooms this week.

New Zealand's Jorja Miller has been one of the stars of the World Cup. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

That one result also shapes how New Zealand size up this test by the seaside. As we well know, the Black Ferns are a different beast when it comes to World Cups. Ireland’s win at the 2014 World Cup still stands as New Zealand’s most recent defeat in the pool stages. Since that seismic day in Marcoussis, New Zealand have won nine straight World Cup pool games, all by a margin of more than 20 points.

In short, expect a greater level of intensity and edge than what we saw in Canada last September. Revenge is fueling the fire in the Black Ferns camp.

Throw in world class talents like 18-year-old winger Braxton Sorensen-McGee, former Sevens star-turned game-changing flanker Jorja Miller and Blacks Ferns legend Portia Woodman-Wickliffe – none of which played in Vancouver last September – and it’s clear this New Zealand team represent a very different challenge to the one Ireland toppled.

Can Ireland pull off the improbable again? Not if they play like they did against both Japan and Spain, where there was plenty to like across the Irish attack but worrying signs when it came to the defence. Ireland were caught too narrow against Japan and exposed far too easily by a limited Spain side, who managed to hit Bemand’s team for five tries.

Ireland cannot be as generous against a New Zealand side who have a habit of seizing the momentum and running up big scores.

For Ireland to win, their big players need to have big games. The squad depth has improved under Bemand but Ireland still rely on a core of key figures to drive the team. Sam Monaghan’s quick recovery from a hip problem is a relief, the continued absence of Aoife Wafer a dissapointment.

Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The speed of Amee-Leigh Costigan and Béibhinn Parsons – rested last week – on the wings provide the running threat while in-form centre Eve Higgins is a creative spark in an Ireland backline which has been well led by 21-year-old out-half Dannah O’Brien. That fullback Stacey Flood appears to be on standby as O’Brien’s cover at 10 today is another potential problem, given how long it’s been since she played the position.

Up front, former England international Ellena Perry has added power to the Ireland pack, while backrower Brittany Hogan continues to grow as a leading figure in the team.

Ireland started fast in their first two pool games and a similar scenario here would offer the ideal platform, as the last thing you want to do is end up chasing a game against New Zealand. Even if that does transpire, living with them for the full 80 will take a massive team effort.

“New Zealand are really good at keeping the ball,” says Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan.

“We know that, so our linespeed has to be very aggressive, that mentality of getting low, being aggressive, hunting together, as we always do. But it’s just about that repeatability, you make a tackle, you get up and you go again, you make a carry, you get up, you go again and you keep going for the 80 minutes.

We know it’s going to take everything and we know the first half is going to be extremely important.

“Then, and you saw we did it against England last year in the Six Nations, we had them against the ropes, so when we come out after half time we’re looking for that fast start and to keep going, that repeatability to keep getting up and going again and again and again.

“And we’ve so many players (in form), like Brittany Hogan, she’s been phenomenal for us, she just keeps fighting and fighting and fighting and that’s what we all need to do, every single person and our bench is going to be huge coming on as well, bringing that impact.”

The fact that Ireland lace up their boots knowing they’ll be back for a quarter-final next week takes the pressure off, and perhaps that too can play a part in this team delivering their most cohesive, connected performance of this World Cup to date.

That’s what it’s going to take if this group are to do something truly special.

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Ellena Perry, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan (co-capt); Grace Moore, Edel McMahon (co-capt), Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon, Claire Boles, Emily Lane, Nancy McGillivray, Anna McGann.

NEW ZEALAND: Renee Holmes; Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Stacey Waaka, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe; Ruahei Demant (co-capt), Risaleaana Pouri-Lane; Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, Tanya Kalounivale; Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Alana Bremner; Layla Sae, Jorja Miller, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u.

Replacements: Vici-Rose Green, Kate Henwood, Amy Rule, Laura Bayfield, Kennedy Tukuafu (co-capt), Maia Joseph, Theresa Setefano, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

Referee: Hollie Davidson