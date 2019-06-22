McNamara's Ireland go to the well one final time against New Zealand

FOR THE TENTH and final time, Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning team of 2019 go to the well as they bid to finish an excellent season on a high against New Zealand at the U20 World Championship.

Noel McNamara’s side have enjoyed and endured quite a journey over the last five months and, already assured of their highest finish at this tournament in three years, face the Baby Blacks in a seventh-place playoff in Rosario [KO 5pm, eir Sport].

Ireland are bidding for their third win of the tournament. Source: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO

It has been a gruelling campaign for Ireland, who have been decimated by injuries throughout, but a win over the Kiwis would be a fitting way for this group to sign off.

No matter the result, the class of 2019 have had a superb season and the manner in which they’ve rebounded from setbacks, played with a never-say-die attitude and provided an exciting glimpse into the future, has been a joy to watch.

With the physical and mental toll reducing his resources, McNamara has again made seven changes in personnel to his starting XV, but has restored his starting front row from the Six Nations-winning campaign as Josh Wycherley and Thomas Clarkson pack down either side of talismanic hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Remarkably, Liam Turner — the Dublin University centre — has played all 720 minutes for Ireland this term and, alongside Jake Flannery who switches from fullback to out-half, starts his 10th consecutive game later.

Flannery’s redeployment to 10, where he partners Craig Casey in the half-back line, means Ben Healy drops to the bench with Leinster’s Aaron O’Sullivan handed his first start at this age-grade at fullback, while Angus Kernohan and Rob Russell complete the back three.

Up front, the front row has a familiar look to it, while captain Charlie Ryan again packs down with Thomas Ahern in the second row and Leinster’s promising back row Ryan Baird starts at blindside. Ronan Watters and Brian Deeney are at seven and eight.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are seeking to finish a disappointing tournament strongly having missed out on a place in the semi-finals, before losing to Wales in Monday’s fifth-place play-off.

Head coach Noel McNamara. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Head coach Craig Philpott has made no secret of his frustration and whatever the outcome this evening, it will be the Baby Blacks’ lowest finish at this U20 World Championship.

“We know we’re not far off; the biggest issue for us has been our skill execution and I really think that’s been the let-down for the players. They know they’ve let themselves down in that space,” Philpott said.

“Our focus for this last game is if we can nail our skill execution we know we are a very good team and we want to show people that.”

Ireland, with James Ryan, Max Deegan, Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Porter to the fore, famously beat New Zealand en route to the 2016 U20 World Championship in Manchester and while a repeat result is a big ask here, you’d be naive to write McNamara’s young charges off.

Ireland:

15. Max O’Reilly (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

11. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

5. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)

6. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

7. Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

8. Brian Deeny (Clontarf/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)

17. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)

19. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

20. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

21. Luke Clohessy (Shannon/Munster)

22. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster)

24. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

25. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

26. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

27. David Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

28. Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD/Leinster).

New Zealand:

15. Cole Forbes

14. Etene Nanai Seturo

13. Billy Proctor

12. Quinn Tupaea

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku

10. Rivez Reihana

9. Taufa Funaki

1. Oliver Norris

2. Shilo Klein

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Cullen Grace

5. Tupo Vaa’i

6. Kaylum Boshier (captain)

7. Jeriah Mua

8. Simon Parker.

Replacements:

16. Kianu Kereru-Symes

17. Robert Cobb

18. Kaliopasi Uluilakepa

19. Tamaiti Williams

20. Taine Plumtree

22. James Thompson

23. Kohan Herbert

24. Leroy Carter

25. Fergus Burke

26. Dallas McLeod

27. Chay Fihaki.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR).

