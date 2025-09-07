Ferocious New Zealand defence holds Ireland scoreless in Brighton

Ireland 0

New Zealand 40

IN THE 70th minute Dannah O’Brien spun past the first tackler, before Theresa Setefano, only on the pitch a matter of seconds, shot out to flatten the Ireland out-half with a driving hit. In the rows below the press box the New Zealand bench rose to voice their delight. This had been their attitude all day. Commit to every tackle and make it count. The end result of a ferocious defensive display by New Zealand was that Ireland left their final pool game without putting a single point on the scoreboard.

While Scott Bemand’s team can still look forward to a quarter-final in Exeter next weekend, likely against France, who play South Africa for top spot in Pool D this evening, this was a deflating day as Ireland came up against a New Zealand team who are tracking nicely in their quest to win World Cup number seven. Ireland’s work rate never dipped but New Zealand dominated the collisions throughout.

New Zealand did the damage in the first half, running in three tries to build a 19-0 lead which Ireland never looked capable of clawing back. Ireland worked hard but will be disappointed with some of their execution and defending against a side who showcased far more power and quality, New Zealand adding three second-half tries to notch up a 40-0 win.

Ireland were dealt a blow before kick-off with Ellena Perry ruled out through injury, as Niamh O’Dowd came in to start at loosehead and Siobhan McCarthy was added to the bench.

The teams took to the field in a near-full house of just over 30,000 at the Amex Stadium, with those in green outnumbering the strong New Zealand support. Even with both teams already through to the quarter-finals, the atmosphere in Brighton all weekend and around the stadium in the hours before kick-off had that big-game feel.

The Amex Stadium was close to a full house. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The Black Ferns were heavy favourites, but Ireland were determined to deliver a performance fitting of the occasion, speaking of their desire to make a fast start and keep the intensity up for the full 80 minutes.

Initially, they looked to be meeting that goal. The opening eight minutes was all Ireland, Bemand’s team spending long periods in the New Zealand 22 searching for the opening score. It never came. Instead, New Zealand held firm as Ireland made some frustrating errors, before the six-time world champions took control.

By half time New Zealand led 19-0 but it could have been more. At times their defence was outstanding, their attack irresistible.

Ireland’s first sniff at the New Zealand line came just two minutes in. From a five-metre lineout Ireland went to the front and sniped down the touchline, only to be forced out of touch. New Zealand spilled their own lineout to invite the pressure back. Ireland attacked around the posts but the play broke down. Penalty advantage gave Ireland a second chance and Eve Higgins was stopped after charging for the posts. Ireland kept the ball alive but Brittany Hogan spilled Aoibheann Reilly’s pass. New Zealand cleared the danger from the resulting scrum and that was about as good as it would get for Ireland in the opening 40.

As the first waves of New Zealand pressure hit the Ireland half, Bemand’s team hung in. Neve Jones came up with a penalty, before another opportunity was killed as Ireland forced a turnover.

Yet New Zealand looked inevitable and they broke through 14 minutes in, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u with the initial break before the ball was pushed wide, where the electric Braxton Sorensen-McGee took possession and threw a slick offload to send center Stacey Waaka through, with fullback Renee Holmes adding the conversion.

New Zealand kept coming. Jorja Miller made ground and found Sorensen-McGee, but Dannah O’Brien did well to hold the winger in the tackle.

Moments later New Zealand were celebrating their second try. From a lineout in the Ireland 22, Sylvia Brunt had a charge but was stopped short. Ireland had no such luck trying to stop loosehead Chyrss Viliko from close range. Béibhinn Parsons sprinting out to prevent Holmes kicking her second conversion was some consolation following a score in which were far too slow to react to New Zealand’s movements.

A long period of attack versus defence followed, with New Zealand perhaps guilty of not making more of their possession. On the other side of the ball their linespeed and accuracy easily shut down an Ireland attack that was far too slow and static.

They had moments to engage the large Irish crowd, winning a scrum penalty after a big shove by O’Dowd, yet after a good O’Brien kick Ireland then lost the lineout on the edge of the New Zealand 22.

Just after the half hour Grace Moore came up with a big penalty win on halfway, but it came at a cost, the flanker’s foot catching Ireland fullback Stacey Flood, who subsequently left the field on a stretcher. Nancy McGillivray joined the play as Higgins moved from centre to fullback.

Advertisement

Stacey Flood was forced off in the first half. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

12-0 didn’t feel the most damaging scoreline given the flow of the game but shortly before half time New Zealand hit for their third try, striking through a lovely flowing move which saw Wacca suck in two Irish defenders before moving the ball to Sorensen-McGee. The 18-year-old, who is fast becoming one of the stars of this World Cup, had the pace and footwork to step inside Higgins and score, with Holmes adding an excellent conversion.

Ireland couldn’t get the ball off the pitch quick enough as a damaging first half came to a close.

Ireland did enjoy a sustained period of pressure just after the restart but couldn’t break a stubborn Black Ferns defence, their frustration compounded by the sight of Edel McMahon heading to the bench following a knock.

New Zealand moved back into Ireland territory with intent, Jorja Miller stepping towards the line before Reilly got across with a good recovery tackle.

Ireland's Sam Monaghan is tackled by Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Liana Mikaele-Tu'u. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Out of nowhere, Ireland came agonisingly close to getting on the scoreboard. Spotting New Zealand had no cover in the backfield, O’Brien kicked low and long, inviting Amee-Leigh Costigan to test her top speed. Costigan was clear in the race to catch up with the bouncing ball but couldn’t make up the ground before it trickled out of touch.

New Zealand had their bonus point as play approached the hour mark, sweeping the ball from left to right as Sorensen-McGee was left in acres of space to bag her second try. Holmes curled in another beauty of a conversion to move her team 26 points clear.

Bemand emptied his bench and the fresh legs instantly provided his team with some much-needed energy, Ireland battering through the phases across the New Zealand line but being repeatedly swallowed up by black jerseys before the Black Ferns forced a penalty.

Ireland were back in the 22 again, trying every door, never finding the right key. Another New Zealand turnover from Miller saw the Black Ferns turn defence into attack, Higgins failing to collect a kick through as Ayesha Leti-I’iga swept in. Miller took possession and passed to Holmes for try number five. However the collision which left Higgins headed for the sideline saw the score crossed off after a TMO check.

At the next attempt New Zealand made no mistake, a string of quick passes off a scrum putting Sorensen-McGee’s hat-trick on a plate.

There was time for more pain, New Zealand piecing together a lethal attack from the restart with Miller again central as Maia Joseph put the icing on the cake.

The New Zealand crowd rose to celebrate a win that was wrapped up long before the final whistle arrived. Ireland now have to shake off this disappointment and summon a much stronger performance if their World Cup is to last beyond next weekend.

New Zealand scorers:

Tries – Waaka, Viliko, Sorensen-McGee [3], Joseph

Conversions – Holmes [5/6]

IRELAND: Stacey Flood (Nancy McGillivray, 33); Béibhinn Parsons (Anna McGann, 45), Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins (Béibhinn Parsons, 74 HIA), Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly (Emily Lane,, 61); Niamh O’Dowd (Siobhan McCarthy, 61), Neve Jones (Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald, 50), Linda Djougang (Sadhbh McGrath, 61); Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan (co-capt) (Eimear Corri-Fallon, 61); Grace Moore, Edel McMahon (co-capt) (Claire Boles, 45), Brittany Hogan.

NEW ZEALAND: Renee Holmes; Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Stacey Waaka, Sylvia Brunt (Theresa Setefano, 69), Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (Ayesha Leti-I’iga, 52); Ruahei Demant (co-capt), Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (Maia Joseph, 63); Chryss Viliko (Kate Henwood, 55), Georgia Ponsonby (Vici-Rose Green, 69), Tanya Kalounivale (Amy Rule, 31); Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Alana Bremner (Laura Bayfield 26-33 blood, 55); Layla Sae (Kennedy Tukuafu (co-capt), 55), Jorja Miller, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u.

Referee: Hollie Davidson

Attendance: 30,017