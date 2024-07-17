Ireland U20s ring the changes for New Zealand

THE IRELAND MEN’S U20s team has been named for Friday’s World Rugby U20 Championship third-place play-off against New Zealand in Cape Town.

Willie Faloon has made five changes to the starting team that were defeated by England in the semi-final on Sunday.

There’s a shake-up among the backs, with Emmet Calvey, Stephen Smyth, Alex Mullan and Luke Murphy all named to start. Ben Howard is named among the replacements, but other outgoing players, Danny Sheehan, Jacob Boyd and Sean Edogobo, drop out of the matchday 23.

Elsewhere, Davy Colbert comes in for Wilhelm de Klerk.

Brian Gleeson captains Ireland once again from the back row.

Kick off in Cape Town on Friday is 3pm Irish time, with the action live on RubyPass TV.

Ireland Men’s U20s (v New Zealand)

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

13. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)

2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

6. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

17. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

18. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)

19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

20. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

21. Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster).