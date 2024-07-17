Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
The Ireland men's U20s at training today. Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/INPHO
Team news

Ireland U20s ring the changes for New Zealand

Willie Faloon’s side play in the World Rugby Championship third-place play-off on Friday.
6.00pm, 17 Jul 2024
119
0

THE IRELAND MEN’S U20s team has been named for Friday’s World Rugby U20 Championship third-place play-off against New Zealand in Cape Town.

Willie Faloon has made five changes to the starting team that were defeated by England in the semi-final on Sunday.

There’s a shake-up among the backs, with Emmet Calvey, Stephen Smyth, Alex Mullan and Luke Murphy all named to start. Ben Howard is named among the replacements, but other outgoing players, Danny Sheehan, Jacob Boyd and Sean Edogobo, drop out of the matchday 23.

Elsewhere, Davy Colbert comes in for Wilhelm de Klerk.

Brian Gleeson captains Ireland once again from the back row.

Kick off in Cape Town on Friday is 3pm Irish time, with the action live on RubyPass TV. 

Ireland Men’s U20s (v New Zealand)

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)
14. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
13. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)
2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)
5. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)
6. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
7. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
17. Ben Howard (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
18. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)
19. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
20. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
21. Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
23. Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster).

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie