Ireland top World Cup group after Paraguay stalemate

IRELAND U17S DREW 0-0 with Paraguay in Doha, Qatar today to secure top spot in their World Cup group.

The Boys in Green had already ensured their place in the round of 32 with opening wins against Panama and Uzbekistan.

And Colin O’Brien’s men were looking to make it three wins from three against a Paraguayan side with aspirations to join them in the knockout stages, but knew a draw would be enough for them to top the group.

The South American team played with considerable aggression — ex-Cork City winger Jaden Umeh appeared to be singled out for rough treatment, as he was the victim of several late challenges.

Ireland adopted a relatively cautious approach early on.

They invited the Paraguayans to attack, but Gerardo Gonzalez Aquino’s side created no chances of note against a well-organised backline.

Ireland gradually grew into the game and finished the half strongly.

The match’s first clear-cut opportunity fell to Umeh after Rory Finneran played the attacker through on goal.

But the Benfica youngster didn’t properly get hold of his finish, and goalkeeper Matias Fernandez made the save with his legs.

Ireland went close again on the brink of half-time.

Victor Ozhianvuna made a good forward run before slipping through Grady McDonnell, but the Irish midfielder fired over under pressure from the defender.

Paraguay threatened after the break – José Buhring took a heavy touch when through on goal, and shortly thereafter, McDonnell’s last-ditch block stopped Carlos Franco’s goalbound shot.

But O’Brien’s side were in control for the majority of the second half, with Ozhianvuna and Goodness Ogbonna both threatening with shots from distance.

The Boys in Green had a shout for a penalty in the dying stages, which went to the video monitor. But after playing it back, the referee decided that Mauro Coronel’s arm was in a natural position when a corner into the box deflected off the defender’s hand.

Nonetheless, the two sides looked happy enough to settle for the draw in the end, as it was also enough to see the Paraguayans advance to the knockout stages.

Ireland: 1. Alex Noonan 2. Josh Cullen (19. Goodness Ogbonna 62) 3. Finn Sherlock (4. Oisin McDonagh 46) 5. Vinnie Leonard 12. Ryan Butler 15. Victor Ozhianvuna 7. Grady McDonnell 6. Rory Finneran 14. Gavin McAteer (10. Ramón Martos 62) 11. Jaden Umeh 9. Michael Noonan (8. Kian McMahon-Brown 62)

Paraguay: 1. Matias Fernandez 2. Thiago Aranda 6. Leo Cristaldo 13. Mauro Coronel 19. Tobias Acosta (Ymanol Ruiz 92) 10. Carlos Franco (4. Diego Ruiz) 14. Jhosias Campss (Edgar Ojeda 46) 15. Aldo Sanabria 17. Thiago Vera 20. Pedro Villalba (18. Milan Freyres 72) 9. Mauricio De Carvalho (11. José Buhring 46)