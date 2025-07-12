LIVE: Portugal v Ireland, Summer Series

Less than a minute on the clock and Ireland lead in Lisbon.
Jack Crowley was centrally involved with two clever involvements. He chips in behind, McCloskey chases, and is able to get onto the ball and bash over. Crowley converts from the sideline and Ireland lead in Lisbon.
If you fancy some pre-match reading, our match preview is available here.
The visitors will be strong favorites against a side currently ranked 18th in the world, but Portugal – now led by former Munster backs coach Simon Mannix – will look to play with pace in order to stretch Ireland in the Lisbon sun. It’s no secret Portugal did just that to Ireland in a pre-2023 World Cup training game, before they went on to record an historic win against Fiji in the tournament’s pool stages.
Not all of their playing squad are fully professional, with most playing in the country’s domestic league and a few outliers based in French rugby. Portugal have qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup but have struggled when asked to punch above their weight. They scored three converted tries in a 64-21 loss in South Africa last summer, followed by November defeats to the USA and Scotland. High-scoring wins against Belgium, Germany and Romania saw them top their Rugby Europe pool, before a semi-final loss to Spain and bronze final defeat to Romania.
17 mins ago
6:50PM
It’s a beautiful evening in Lisbon, around 23C, but this game could be a low-key affair. The ground holds over 30,000 but the crowd might not reach 10,000.
22 mins ago
6:45PM
Here’s a reminder of how Ireland line up tonight. Three new caps in the starting 15 – Shayne Bolton, Hugh Gavin and Alex Kendellen. Jamie Osborne had been named to start before he was called into the Lions squad, so his promotion saw Gavin move into the 13 jersey and Calvin Nash join the bench.
IRELAND:
15: Jimmy O’Brien (9 caps)
14: Tommy O’Brien (1)
13: Hugh Gavin*
12: Stuart McCloskey (20)
11: Shayne Bolton*
10: Jack Crowley (25)
9: Craig Casey (19) – capt
1: Jack Boyle (3)
2: Gus McCarthy (5)
3: Thomas Clarkson (7)
4: Tom Ahern (1)
5: Darragh Murray (1)
6: Ryan Baird (28)
7: Alex Kendellen*
8: Cian Prendergast (4)
Replacements:
16: Tom Stewart (3)
17: Michael Milne (1)
18: Tom O’Toole (16)
19: Cormac Izuchukwu (2)
20: Max Deegan (3)
21: Ben Murphy (1)
22: Ciaran Frawley (8)
23: Calvin Nash (11)
*denotes uncapped
29 mins ago
6:38PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s second summer Test, with Paul O’Connell’s team taking on Portugal in Lisbon this evening.
Kick-off at the Estádio Nacional do Jamor, the scene of Celtic’s famous European Cup win in 1967, is at 7pm, and the game is live on Virgin Media. If you can’t get to a TV, we’ll keep you up to date on all the action as it happens.
