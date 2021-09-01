Luck runs out but Kenny's side show the future can be bright

By David Sneyd in the Algarve

PAINFUL AND AGONISING. This is what Cristiano Ronaldo does to opponents.

He became the greatest goal scorer in the history of international football and, in the process, drove a dagger through Irish hearts.

Stephen Kenny’s side remain without a single point in this World Cup qualifying campaign when it looked for 89 minutes as they would collect three famous ones in Faro.

Ronaldo, of course, had other ideas and not content with his equaliser he then stole the win with a second header in the last act of the game.

Heartbreaking for Ireland and Kenny, who had delivered a performance here that made you feel there would be a bright future for Ireland.

Ireland were comfortable in possession, sharp on the counter-attack and lethal from a set-piece.

See, you don’t have to think Kenny is trying to reinvent the wheel by bringing a different focus for the international team.

These are the basics of the game which, when carried out effectively and with conviction, can make such a difference.

Of course, you need a dollop of good fortune too, and that came in the form of Diogo Jota’s 28th-minute header which rattled the post from close range and Bernardo Silva blazing over in the centre of the box with 15 minutes remaining.

That luck ran out soon after.

Gavin Bazunu was beaten had Jota’s header or Silva’s strike been on target, but, as the Manchester City goalkeeper currently on loan at Portsmouth showed in the 15th minute, it would take something special to get by him.

His penalty save from record-chaser Ronaldo was sensational, anticipating the direction and leaping to his right to deny the new Manchester United man.

Perhaps he felt a sense of responsibility having been at fault with a poorly executed pass which led to the concession but, regardless, it turned out to be a pivotal moment.

Ireland then settled down. With calm came composure on the ball and, most importantly, posing an attacking threat.

Portugal left themselves exposed at the back – Pepe and Ruben Dias didn’t look comfortable at all as balls continued to flow down either side of them on the flanks – and Ireland had devised a way to exploit such weaknesses.

Still, no one will complain it took a set-piece to break the deadlock, and while it was 2020 player of the year John Egan who got the goal, re-emergence of Shane Duffy has been one of the feelgood stories to this season for Ireland supporters.

Not to mention those at Brighton, who seem to hold the kind of genuine affection which Celtic fans professed to have before his form dipped and he quickly became an easy target for the many ills which saw their historic charge for 10-in-a-row of league titles come to a shuddering halt.

He was abused, belittled and made a mockery of, plenty wrote him off completely. Ireland captain Seamus Coleman felt the need to speak out publicly to support Duffy.

He explained about the grief he was dealing with having lost his father and also the struggles that come with being told by Brighton boss Graham Potter that he was surplus to requirements.

His life, both personal and professional, was in a complete state of flux.

Now he seems to be battling through, his form returning to the levels which remind you of his quality.

Of course there are deficiencies but the calibre of his character, and an almost primal willingness to defend, more than make up for those faults.

And they were needed here against a Portugal side boasting the kind of attacking talent Ireland could only dream of.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The anguish felt at coming so close to a famous result against the recently-deposed European champions will have to be quickly forgotten with games at home to Azerbaijan and Serbia on the horizon.

This was already a week that will go down in the history books for Irish football. The news that the men and women’s international teams will now receive the same pay of €2,000 per game is a step towards equality that was badly needed.

This almost felt like the sweetest of cherries on top, a win that would have been as revered as that famous victory against the Netherlands at Lansdowne Road which came exactly 20 years previously had it inspired a revival of fortunes.

Jason McAteer’s goal sent Ireland to a World Cup play-off and eventually headed to Japan and South Korea in 2002.

They haven’t returned to that stage since and it still feels a long way off. Three qualifiers played and Ireland still have no points.

Kenny spoke once again in the build up of how he had given 11 players their debuts since taking charge of his first game away to Bulgaria on 3 September.

He discussed how the dynamic between the youngsters and the old pros was developing into a strong bond.

“You can see the connection between them and there is a good rapport, and we need to see that manifest itself into strong performances this week,” he said.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Captain Seamus Coleman agreed, and as he earned his 60th cap, he cited the need to set the right example in everything they do while on international duty.

The skipper’s actions spoke much louder with a tremendous display of leadership.

But, ultimately, this was a night when even though many of demands Kenny laid out to his players were met, it wasn’t enough to get the job done.