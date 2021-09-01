Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Portugal

8Our Rating The madness of the penalty incident summed up how his game will still improve but also the strengths that have seen him make such early strides. His weak, left-footed pass into Jeff Hendrick led to the foul but he quickly composed himself from that error to make a brilliant save and deny Cristiano Ronaldo. But there was no chance with either of the headers which beat him.
Gavin Bazunu
The madness of the penalty incident summed up how his game will still improve but also the strengths that have seen him make such early strides. His weak, left-footed pass into Jeff Hendrick led to the foul but he quickly composed himself from that error to make a brilliant save and deny Cristiano Ronaldo. But there was no chance with either of the headers which beat him.
8Our Rating Like Coleman on the opposite wing-back flank, the Spurs man provided an outlet for Ireland to cause trouble in the final third. He was also excellent in possession and won a number of free kicks to ease pressure.
Matt Doherty
Like Coleman on the opposite wing-back flank, the Spurs man provided an outlet for Ireland to cause trouble in the final third. He was also excellent in possession and won a number of free kicks to ease pressure.
8Our Rating On the occasion of his 60th cap, Coleman, now 32, rolled back the years with a stellar all-round display. Venturing forward to support attacks as well as sitting in to provide solidity, it was a true captain’s performance.
Seamus Coleman
On the occasion of his 60th cap, Coleman, now 32, rolled back the years with a stellar all-round display. Venturing forward to support attacks as well as sitting in to provide solidity, it was a true captain’s performance.
8Our Rating Crowned FAI player of the year for 2020 earlier in the day and capped it off by getting the run on Ronaldo at the near post to finish a delightful glancing header at the back. Still, it was the Manchester United man who had the final say.
John Egan
Crowned FAI player of the year for 2020 earlier in the day and capped it off by getting the run on Ronaldo at the near post to finish a delightful glancing header at the back. Still, it was the Manchester United man who had the final say.
8Our Rating Marshalled the defence as if he had never been away and looked back to his commanding best in and around Ireland’s box. But in those final moments, Ronaldo was able to find the space needed to make the difference.
Shane Duffy
Marshalled the defence as if he had never been away and looked back to his commanding best in and around Ireland’s box. But in those final moments, Ronaldo was able to find the space needed to make the difference.
7Our Rating Unfortunate to give away the penalty but those who accuse him of hiding in the middle of the park would have to admit his bravery to take the ball in tight areas centrally and try to keep moves progressing was impressive.
Jeff Hendrick
Unfortunate to give away the penalty but those who accuse him of hiding in the middle of the park would have to admit his bravery to take the ball in tight areas centrally and try to keep moves progressing was impressive.
6Our Rating His night came to an end on 35 minutes because of a knee injury but packed plenty into his short time on the pitch. Fell to the ground when Ronaldo lashed out at him before the penalty.
Dara O'Shea
His night came to an end on 35 minutes because of a knee injury but packed plenty into his short time on the pitch. Fell to the ground when Ronaldo lashed out at him before the penalty.
7Our Rating Made history as the first Meath man to play a competitive game for Ireland and, more importantly, set up Egan’s goal with a perfectly-flighted corner. Carving a niche as a set-piece expert will do his chances no harm at all.
Jamie McGrath
Made history as the first Meath man to play a competitive game for Ireland and, more importantly, set up Egan’s goal with a perfectly-flighted corner. Carving a niche as a set-piece expert will do his chances no harm at all.
7Our Rating Really assured display in the middle of the park but seemed to get overrun in the final 30 minutes as Portugal had complete control of the ball. More games at club level and he will nail this role as a sitting midfielder down under Kenny.
Josh Cullen
Really assured display in the middle of the park but seemed to get overrun in the final 30 minutes as Portugal had complete control of the ball. More games at club level and he will nail this role as a sitting midfielder down under Kenny.
7Our Rating The lone front man needed to be able to mix his game up by holding the ball as well as running into the wide open spaces Portugal left. There were times he was a bit erratic, but he also gave Pepe and Ruben Dias plenty to think about.
Adam Idah
The lone front man needed to be able to mix his game up by holding the ball as well as running into the wide open spaces Portugal left. There were times he was a bit erratic, but he also gave Pepe and Ruben Dias plenty to think about.
6Our Rating From the early moments it was clear his primary role was defensive to prevent Joao Cancelo getting too much joy down the right side, but as the game opened up so too did the space for him to exploit. Flashed one wild shot over the bar when should have hit target just outside box.
Aaron Connolly
From the early moments it was clear his primary role was defensive to prevent Joao Cancelo getting too much joy down the right side, but as the game opened up so too did the space for him to exploit. Flashed one wild shot over the bar when should have hit target just outside box.
Subs:
Andrew Omobamidele for O’Shea (35) – The 12th player given his debut by Kenny in his first year in charge and the 19-year-old, the youngest Ireland player on the pitch, slotted in without any issues. 7
James McClean for Connolly (72) – Flashed a shot wide in injury time when he should have squared to James Collins. 5
James Collins for Idah (90) – Not enough time to make an impact.
Jayson Molumby for McGrath (90) – Not enough time to make an impact.
