Should Ireland give Heimir Hallgrímsson a new contract?

IN THURSDAY NIGHT’S match programme at the Aviva, an article by David Dunne noted that it was 40 years to the day since former Irish manager Eoin Hand’s last game in charge.

On that occasion, Ireland suffered a 4-1 defeat to Denmark at Lansdowne Road — the last game before the Jack Charlton era began with hope more than expectation.

Some of the more pessimistic observers in Dublin last night may have been expecting a similarly chastening experience against a Portuguese team that boasted several world-class players, just as the Danish team did in 1985.

It is also interesting to note that the infamous Denmark defeat was one of only two competitive home losses Ireland suffered in 14 years, while beating teams of the calibre of France, the Netherlands and the Soviet Union along the way.

That stat is a reminder of how, while Ireland may not have qualified for major tournaments pre-Charlton, there were still plenty of accomplished performances, results and players to choose from before the legendary Englishman entered the fray.

In contrast with the team’s impressive home form during that era, this generation of players have found meaningful victories at the Aviva notoriously hard to come by.

Last month’s defeat of Armenia ended an eight-year drought in which the team had failed to win a home World Cup qualifier.

The spectacular victory over Portugal on Thursday not only continues this mini revival, but it is arguably Ireland’s best result and performance since the defeat of reigning world champions Germany were stunned at the same venue by Martin O’Neill’s men just over a decade ago.

In a manner reminiscent of the Derry native’s charges in 2015, many critics have dismissed the current team’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, particularly after September’s dour 2-1 defeat to Armenia in Yerevan.

And last night, after the Armenians slipped to a 1-0 home defeat against Hungary shortly before kick-off at the Aviva, pundits were preparing to write the Irish team’s obituary again, as it required avoiding defeat against the world’s fifth-ranked side to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Of course, the odds are still against Ireland qualifying.

Hungary should really have beaten Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side at the Aviva, and probably would have were it not for Roland Sallai’s red card for a needless, reckless challenge on Dara O’Shea.

But after the hammer blow of Ireland’s last-gasp 1-0 loss to Portugal in Lisbon left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread, people were already speculating ad nauseam about the identity of Hallgrímsson’s successor.

Yet there is a real sense, after last night, that the team is growing under the Icelandic coach, who is still only just over a year in charge.

There was evidence of progress in the Nations League even — the side secured morale-boosting wins over Finland and Bulgaria, thereby avoiding the ignominy of relegation.

Liam Scales of Ireland celebrates his team’s goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Armenia defeat was the hammer blow, which suggested those previous victories had been a false dawn, while the encouraging nature of Ireland’s comeback in the opening qualifier against Hungary was offset by a disastrous opening 45 in that game.

The Yerevan fixture, though, feels like a watershed moment for Hallgrímsson and the team.

The glaring problem was that Ireland were far too open in that match and ultimately fortunate not to suffer a heavier defeat thanks to large spaces evident between defence, midfield and attack, which the hosts exploited time and again.

In the three fixtures since then, the Boys in Green have been ultra-cautious and refused to make the same mistake twice.

Playing five at the back was perceived as a particularly controversial and unpopular move at home against Armenia, ranked 42 places lower than Ireland by Fifa.

And again, the hosts were fortunate to benefit from a 52nd-minute red card.

But this defensive approach has paid dividends — it has coincided with Ireland’s three best performances of the campaign.

In 270 minutes of football against Portugal (twice) and Armenia, they have conceded only one goal.

It is not always aesthetically pleasing to watch, but Hallgrímsson has belatedly turned the side into a formidable defensive unit.

This approach may still not be enough on Sunday against Hungary, who, like Portugal, possess greater individual talent than Ireland.

And even if the Irish team prevail in Budapest and assuming the Portuguese don’t fall to another shock defeat at home against Armenia, they will still have to navigate the similarly unforgiving terrain of the play-offs.

But the Icelandic coach has restored a sense of confidence to the Irish setup that bloomed last night against a team filled with world-class stars.

With the coach’s current deal on the verge of expiring, the key question for the Football Association of Ireland’s hierarchy is whether Hallgrímsson has left the team in a better place than he initially found it.

Based on the last three games at least, there has been genuine progress.

While under Kenny, Ireland produced a similarly impressive performance home and away against Portugal; in those encounters, they took just one point from a possible six.

If Ireland fail to beat Hungary, another major tournament will have eluded them, and they will have to wait until Euro 2028, where they are expected to qualify as co-hosts.

But the Portugal win has provided a blueprint for this group of players’ future and proven they can compete with elite international sides.

Barring a diabolical performance on Sunday, it would seem very harsh to dispense with Hallgrímsson’s services, having just overseen one of the standout results in the team’s history and promptly reinvigorated people’s long-dormant passion for international football on these shores.

Otherwise, in stark contrast to Hand 40 years ago, the Icelander’s final home game in charge will be remembered as quite the mic drop.