No Aviva Stadium send-off for Ireland ahead of Women's World Cup

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND will play be sent on their way to the women’s World Cup with a friendly against France at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, 6 July.

Manager Vera Pauw last year said she was open to a farewell friendly at the Aviva Stadium, but the stadium is unavailable due to pitch development work.

France are ranked fifth in the world and represent high-calibre opponents. The game will be included as part of a new season ticket covering the women’s national team, which will include Ireland’s fixtures in the inaugural Nations League later this year.

“We are delighted to confirm this home game for the Ireland Women’s National Team against an opponent who are amongst the best in women’s football right now”, said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

“We did explore the possibility of hosting this game in Aviva Stadium but it was not available due to scheduled pitch redevelopment work. We are now aiming to sell out Tallaght Stadium for what will be the perfect way to send the Ireland team off to the World Cup.”

“France are one of the top teams in the world and will provide us with the type of challenge that we require”, added Pauw.

“A lot of hard work continues to be done around our preparations for the World Cup with some excellent games lined up. We are excited to be returning to Tallaght Stadium – that is where we have made so many great memories.”

The FAI say ticket details for the game will be announced in due course.

Ireland will play in the opening game of the World Cup against co-hosts Australia at the 83,000-capacity Stadium Australia on 20 July. They will also face group games against Canada and Nigeria.

France, meanwhile, have been drawn in Group F alongside Jamaica, Brazil, and one of the inter-continental play-off winners, who have yet to be determined.