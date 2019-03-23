This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland have qualified for the U19 European Championships for the first time since 2011

Tom Mohan’s side are the first to qualify for this summer’s tournament in Armenia.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 4:10 PM
32 minutes ago 1,542 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4557522
Jason Knight was one of Ireland's goalscorers against Azerbaijan on Saturday.
Image: FAI
Jason Knight was one of Ireland's goalscorers against Azerbaijan on Saturday.
Jason Knight was one of Ireland's goalscorers against Azerbaijan on Saturday.
Image: FAI

IRELAND HAVE QUALIFIED for this summer’s U19 European Championships with a game to spare.

Tom Mohan’s side seized control of qualifying Group 1 with a 3-1 win against Azerbaijan on Saturday morning.

And when Russia were held to a 0-0 draw by Romania in the day’s other Group 1 game, it was enough to guarantee Ireland’s place at July’s finals in Armenia.

Ireland join the hosts and become the first side to qualify for the eight-team tournament, where they will take their place in the finals for the first time since 2011.

Then, a team which included current senior internationals Matt Doherty, Jeff Hendrick and John Egan made it all the way to the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Spain.

Ireland play Russia on Tuesday in their final elite round qualification match.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    World Cup champions France get Euro 2020 qualifying campaign off to winning start
    Lionel Messi's long-awaited international return ends in shock defeat to Venezuela
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Leaked WhatsApp 'was a mild version of what happened' in Ireland camp, says Walters
    Leaked WhatsApp 'was a mild version of what happened' in Ireland camp, says Walters
    Ireland U19s take another major step towards qualification for Euros with big win over Azerbaijan
    'Ireland will see how Gibraltar have changed... but we will lose'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie