Ireland have qualified for the U19 European Championships for the first time since 2011

IRELAND HAVE QUALIFIED for this summer’s U19 European Championships with a game to spare.
Tom Mohan’s side seized control of qualifying Group 1 with a 3-1 win against Azerbaijan on Saturday morning.
And when Russia were held to a 0-0 draw by Romania in the day’s other Group 1 game, it was enough to guarantee Ireland’s place at July’s finals in Armenia.
Ireland join the hosts and become the first side to qualify for the eight-team tournament, where they will take their place in the finals for the first time since 2011.
Then, a team which included current senior internationals Matt Doherty, Jeff Hendrick and John Egan made it all the way to the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Spain.
Ireland play Russia on Tuesday in their final elite round qualification match.
COMMENTS (6)