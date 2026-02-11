Ireland U20s make three changes as they look to get back on track against Italy

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andrew Browne makes three changes for Friday evening’s U20 Six Nations meeting with Italy at Virgin Media Park.

Ireland’s campaign got off to the worst possible start last week against defending champions France, who ran in eight tries in a comprehensive 50-21 win.

Browne’s side will be hoping to get back on track against Italy, who suffered an opening defeat themselves against Scotland.

Hooker Lee Fitzpatrick and back row Joe Finn start in place of Rian Handley and Billy Hayes, while in midfield, Rob Carney replaces Johnny O’Sullivan at outside centre.

Ireland U20s:

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Rob Carney (Cashel RFC/Munster)

12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Christopher Barrett (UCC RFC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain)

4. Dylan McNeice (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)

7. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)

19. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

20. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster)

21. James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster).