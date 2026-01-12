More Stories
Dorothy Wall (left) and Erin King are back in the international fold. Ben Brady/INPHO
Returns for Wall and King as Bemand names Ireland women's rugby training panel

Two forwards recalled to panel after missing out on Rugby World Cup through injury.
2.14pm, 12 Jan 2026

THERE IS A return for Dorothy Wall and Erin King, who both missed the Women’s Rugby World Cup through injury, as Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has named his panel for a training camp ahead of the Women’s Six Nations.

The panel of 37 met at the IRFU High Performance Centre to turn their attention to their opening game of the tournament when they face England at Twickenham on 11 April.

The following week, they host Italy at the newly-redeveloped Dexcom Stadium in Galway.

While Bemand names ten uncapped players, he is also welcoming the former Ulster second row, Alan O’Connor into his coaching team as forwards coach, along with James Scaysbrook (defence coach), Denis Fogarty (scrum coach) and Gareth Steenson (backs and kicking coach).

Ireland Women’s Training Camp Squad:

Forwards: Ailish Quinn, Aoife Wafer, Beth Buttimer*, Brittany Hogan, Cara McLean*, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Dorothy Wall, Ellena Perry, Erin King, Fiona Tuite, Grace Moore, Jane Clohessy, Jemima Adams Verling*, India Daley*, Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Rosie Searle*, Ruth Campbell, Sadhbh McGrath, Sam Monaghan, Sophie Barrett*.

Backs: Alana McInerney*, Anna McGann, Aoibheann Reilly, Aoife Dalton, Beibhinn Parsons, Caitriona Finn*, Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Eve Higgins, Nancy McGillivray, Niamh Gallagher*, Robyn O’Connor*, Vicky Elmes Kinlan.

* Denotes an uncapped player.

