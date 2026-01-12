THERE IS A return for Dorothy Wall and Erin King, who both missed the Women’s Rugby World Cup through injury, as Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has named his panel for a training camp ahead of the Women’s Six Nations.
The panel of 37 met at the IRFU High Performance Centre to turn their attention to their opening game of the tournament when they face England at Twickenham on 11 April.
Advertisement
The following week, they host Italy at the newly-redeveloped Dexcom Stadium in Galway.
While Bemand names ten uncapped players, he is also welcoming the former Ulster second row, Alan O’Connor into his coaching team as forwards coach, along with James Scaysbrook (defence coach), Denis Fogarty (scrum coach) and Gareth Steenson (backs and kicking coach).
Ireland Women’s Training Camp Squad:
Forwards: Ailish Quinn, Aoife Wafer, Beth Buttimer*, Brittany Hogan, Cara McLean*, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Dorothy Wall, Ellena Perry, Erin King, Fiona Tuite, Grace Moore, Jane Clohessy, Jemima Adams Verling*, India Daley*, Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Rosie Searle*, Ruth Campbell, Sadhbh McGrath, Sam Monaghan, Sophie Barrett*.
Backs: Alana McInerney*, Anna McGann, Aoibheann Reilly, Aoife Dalton, Beibhinn Parsons, Caitriona Finn*, Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Eve Higgins, Nancy McGillivray, Niamh Gallagher*, Robyn O’Connor*, Vicky Elmes Kinlan.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Returns for Wall and King as Bemand names Ireland women's rugby training panel
THERE IS A return for Dorothy Wall and Erin King, who both missed the Women’s Rugby World Cup through injury, as Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has named his panel for a training camp ahead of the Women’s Six Nations.
The panel of 37 met at the IRFU High Performance Centre to turn their attention to their opening game of the tournament when they face England at Twickenham on 11 April.
The following week, they host Italy at the newly-redeveloped Dexcom Stadium in Galway.
While Bemand names ten uncapped players, he is also welcoming the former Ulster second row, Alan O’Connor into his coaching team as forwards coach, along with James Scaysbrook (defence coach), Denis Fogarty (scrum coach) and Gareth Steenson (backs and kicking coach).
Ireland Women’s Training Camp Squad:
Forwards: Ailish Quinn, Aoife Wafer, Beth Buttimer*, Brittany Hogan, Cara McLean*, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Dorothy Wall, Ellena Perry, Erin King, Fiona Tuite, Grace Moore, Jane Clohessy, Jemima Adams Verling*, India Daley*, Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Rosie Searle*, Ruth Campbell, Sadhbh McGrath, Sam Monaghan, Sophie Barrett*.
Backs: Alana McInerney*, Anna McGann, Aoibheann Reilly, Aoife Dalton, Beibhinn Parsons, Caitriona Finn*, Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Eve Higgins, Nancy McGillivray, Niamh Gallagher*, Robyn O’Connor*, Vicky Elmes Kinlan.
* Denotes an uncapped player.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Six Nations Rugby total recall