Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland's best Rugby World Cup moments?
There have been a few good days. Promise.
Having lost to Wales in a stinking pool opener, against whom did Ireland record their first-ever Rugby World Cup win in 1987?
Portugal
Spain
Canada
USA
Only two Irish players have scored four tries in a single Rugby World Cup fixture. Who managed it against Zimbabwe in the 1991 pool opener?
Brian Robinson
Neil Francis
Nick Poppelwell
Rob Saunders
Where in South Africa did Ireland beat Wales to book a quarter-final spot at the 1995 Rugby World Cup?
Durban
East London
Bloemfontein
Johannesburg
Who did Ireland beat at Lansdowne Road in their final pool game to set up a quarter-final play-off with Argentina in 1999?
Romania
USA
Scotland
Wales
How many points did Brian O'Driscoll score during his breakout 1999 World Cup?
8
10
12
15
Who scored four tries when Ireland hammered the USA in the pool stage in '99?
Keith Wood
Conor O'Shea
Dion O'Cuinneagain
Gordon D'Arcy
Who finished as Ireland's top points-scorer in the 2003 World Cup in Australia, with 30 to their name?
David Humphreys
Ronan O'Gara
In which ground did an Alan Quinlan-inspired Ireland beat Argentina to reach the quarters in 2003?
Aussie Stadium, Sydney
Adelaide Oval
Bluetongue Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
Telstra Dome, Melbourne
Will we just skip 2007 altogether?
Yes
Hoho, absolutely
I don't recall there being a 2007 World Cup
I don't recall there being a 2007
Which of these countries was NOT in Ireland's pool in 2011?
USA
Romania
Australia
Italy
They won all four games, but how many try bonus points did Ireland score in their 2011 pool?
0
1
2
3
Which of these four players started that famous win over Australia at Eden Park?
Tom Court
Eoin Reddan
Ronan O'Gara
Andrew Trimble
By how many points did Ireland beat Italy in their penultimate pool game in 2015?
7
14
21
28
Which of these backs DIDN'T start for Ireland in their 24-9 pool victory over France?
Keith Earls
Dave Kearney
Luke Fitzgerald
Robbie Henshaw
Keith Earls and Rob Kearney were Ireland's joint-top try-scorers at the 2015 World Cup. How many tries did they each score across Ireland's five games?
2
3
4
5
You scored out of !
We're proud of you
There will be documentaries made about your achievement today. Congratulations, you're a history-maker.
You scored out of !
A semi-final exit
You got over the psychological barrier of the quarters, at least. It's a moral victory in the circumstances.
You scored out of !
A quarter-final exit
Same old story. Walk it off. Learn your lesson. There's always four years' time.
You scored out of !
A pool exit
They'll be talking about your performance today for years to come, but for all the wrong reasons.
