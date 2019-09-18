This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland's best Rugby World Cup moments?

There have been a few good days. Promise.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 4:51 PM
34 minutes ago 1,592 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4814092

Having lost to Wales in a stinking pool opener, against whom did Ireland record their first-ever Rugby World Cup win in 1987?
Inpho
Portugal
Spain

Canada
USA
Only two Irish players have scored four tries in a single Rugby World Cup fixture. Who managed it against Zimbabwe in the 1991 pool opener?
Inpho
Brian Robinson
Inpho
Neil Francis

Inpho
Nick Poppelwell
Inpho
Rob Saunders
Where in South Africa did Ireland beat Wales to book a quarter-final spot at the 1995 Rugby World Cup?
Inpho
Durban
East London

Bloemfontein
Johannesburg
Who did Ireland beat at Lansdowne Road in their final pool game to set up a quarter-final play-off with Argentina in 1999?
Inpho
Romania
Inpho
USA

Inpho
Scotland
Inpho
Wales
How many points did Brian O'Driscoll score during his breakout 1999 World Cup?
Inpho
8
10

12
15
Who scored four tries when Ireland hammered the USA in the pool stage in '99?
Inpho
Keith Wood
Inpho
Conor O'Shea

Inpho
Dion O'Cuinneagain
Inpho
Gordon D'Arcy
Who finished as Ireland's top points-scorer in the 2003 World Cup in Australia, with 30 to their name?
Inpho
David Humphreys
Ronan O'Gara
In which ground did an Alan Quinlan-inspired Ireland beat Argentina to reach the quarters in 2003?
Aussie Stadium, Sydney
Inpho
Adelaide Oval

Inpho
Bluetongue Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
Inpho
Telstra Dome, Melbourne
Will we just skip 2007 altogether?
Yes
Hoho, absolutely

I don't recall there being a 2007 World Cup
I don't recall there being a 2007
Which of these countries was NOT in Ireland's pool in 2011?
Inpho
USA
Inpho
Romania

Inpho
Australia
Inpho
Italy
They won all four games, but how many try bonus points did Ireland score in their 2011 pool?
Inpho
0
1

2
3
Which of these four players started that famous win over Australia at Eden Park?
Inpho
Tom Court
Inpho
Eoin Reddan

Inpho
Ronan O'Gara
Inpho
Andrew Trimble
By how many points did Ireland beat Italy in their penultimate pool game in 2015?
Inpho
7
14

21
28
Which of these backs DIDN'T start for Ireland in their 24-9 pool victory over France?
Inpho
Keith Earls
Inpho
Dave Kearney

Inpho
Luke Fitzgerald
Inpho
Robbie Henshaw
Keith Earls and Rob Kearney were Ireland's joint-top try-scorers at the 2015 World Cup. How many tries did they each score across Ireland's five games?
2
3

4
5
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Inpho
You scored out of !
We're proud of you
There will be documentaries made about your achievement today. Congratulations, you're a history-maker.
Share your result:
Inpho
You scored out of !
A semi-final exit
You got over the psychological barrier of the quarters, at least. It's a moral victory in the circumstances.
Share your result:
Inpho
You scored out of !
A quarter-final exit
Same old story. Walk it off. Learn your lesson. There's always four years' time.
Share your result:
Inpho
You scored out of !
A pool exit
They'll be talking about your performance today for years to come, but for all the wrong reasons.
Share your result:

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

