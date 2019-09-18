Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland's best Rugby World Cup moments?

Having lost to Wales in a stinking pool opener, against whom did Ireland record their first-ever Rugby World Cup win in 1987? Inpho Portugal Spain

Canada USA

Only two Irish players have scored four tries in a single Rugby World Cup fixture. Who managed it against Zimbabwe in the 1991 pool opener? Inpho Brian Robinson Inpho Neil Francis

Inpho Nick Poppelwell Inpho Rob Saunders

Where in South Africa did Ireland beat Wales to book a quarter-final spot at the 1995 Rugby World Cup? Inpho Durban East London

Bloemfontein Johannesburg

Who did Ireland beat at Lansdowne Road in their final pool game to set up a quarter-final play-off with Argentina in 1999? Inpho Romania Inpho USA

Inpho Scotland Inpho Wales

How many points did Brian O'Driscoll score during his breakout 1999 World Cup? Inpho 8 10

12 15

Who scored four tries when Ireland hammered the USA in the pool stage in '99? Inpho Keith Wood Inpho Conor O'Shea

Inpho Dion O'Cuinneagain Inpho Gordon D'Arcy

Who finished as Ireland's top points-scorer in the 2003 World Cup in Australia, with 30 to their name? Inpho David Humphreys Ronan O'Gara

In which ground did an Alan Quinlan-inspired Ireland beat Argentina to reach the quarters in 2003? Aussie Stadium, Sydney Inpho Adelaide Oval

Inpho Bluetongue Central Coast Stadium, Gosford Inpho Telstra Dome, Melbourne

Will we just skip 2007 altogether? Yes Hoho, absolutely

I don't recall there being a 2007 World Cup I don't recall there being a 2007

Which of these countries was NOT in Ireland's pool in 2011? Inpho USA Inpho Romania

Inpho Australia Inpho Italy

They won all four games, but how many try bonus points did Ireland score in their 2011 pool? Inpho 0 1

2 3

Which of these four players started that famous win over Australia at Eden Park? Inpho Tom Court Inpho Eoin Reddan

Inpho Ronan O'Gara Inpho Andrew Trimble

By how many points did Ireland beat Italy in their penultimate pool game in 2015? Inpho 7 14

21 28

Which of these backs DIDN'T start for Ireland in their 24-9 pool victory over France? Inpho Keith Earls Inpho Dave Kearney

Inpho Luke Fitzgerald Inpho Robbie Henshaw