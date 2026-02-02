Ireland to face Portugal in Sydney opener as RWC 2027 pool fixtures revealed

IRELAND’S RUGBY WORLD Cup campaign will begin next year in Sydney with a pool game against Portugal.

The pool fixtures have been released today with Ireland starting out on Monday 4 October at the Sydney Football Stadium against Portugal, (7.15am Irish time).

They will then head to Perth on Sunday 10 October to face Scotland (10.45am Irish time), before playing Uruguay in Melbourne on Sunday 17 October (4.45am Irish time).

Our Rugby World Cup 2027 Pool fixtures are locked in. 🦘 pic.twitter.com/YmT3UpJfJS — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 2, 2026

Hosts Australia will face debutants Hong Kong in the opening game of the tournament. Australia, two-time winners, will take on the new boys in Pool A on Friday 1 October.

The stand-out fixture in that group sees the Wallabies face three-time champions New Zealand on Saturday 9 October at Stadium Australia in Sydney, after the All Blacks play Chile a week earlier.

Holders South Africa begin their bid for a historic third straight title against Italy on Sunday 3 October, before meeting Georgia the following week and then Romania seven days later.

Other high-profile group-stage games include England playing Wales on Saturday 16 October. Zimbabwe will return to the competition for the first time since 1991 and meet Wales in their opener on Saturday 2 October in Adelaide.

Antoine Dupont’s France begin their campaign against the United States on the same day in Melbourne.

The full list of fixtures is available here.

Ireland’s RWC 2027 Pool Fixtures

Monday 4 October

Ireland v Portugal, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney – 5.15pm (7.15am Irish time).

Sunday 10 October

Ireland v Scotland, Perth Stadium, Perth – 5.45pm (10.45am Irish time).

Sunday 17 October