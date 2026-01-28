More Stories
Sarah Bryce of Scotland bats during the ICC Women´s T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier Super Six match between Scotland and Ireland at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground on January 28, 2026 in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)
Ireland lose to Scotland in T20 Qualifier Super Sixes

Ireland were defeated by 39 runs.
2.15pm, 28 Jan 2026

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

 Scotland 160-5 (20 overs): S Bryce 47, Fraser 36; Maguire 2-20

 Ireland 121 (19.2 overs): Lewis 41 ; K Bryce 4-21

IRELAND WERE DEFEATED by 39 runs in the Super Six Stage of Women’s T20 World Cup qualifying in Nepal.

The star of the show for the Scots was skipper Kathryn Bryce who made 30 from 23 balls as the victors posted a total of 160-5 from their 20 overs. 

Jane Maguire was Ireland’s standout bowler as she took two wickets and conceded only 20 runs from her four overs.

Irish captain Gaby Lewis also impressed, making a solid 42 before being bowled out.

Leah Paul (15), Rebecca Stokell (12) and Louise Little (17) all got starts, but Ireland were eventually bowled out for 121 in the final over.

Fourth-placed Ireland have two points in the Super Six Table and will face the Netherlands in Mulpani hoping to ensure they stay in the final qualification spot for the tournament, which will be held in England from 12 June.

The Irish will then round out their Super Six campaign on Sunday against Thailand.

