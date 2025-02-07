Henshaw and O'Mahony named in Ireland team to play Scotland

SIMON EASTERBY HAS made two changes to his starting XV for Sunday’s round two Six Nations meeting with Scotland [KO 3pm, RTÉ 2], with Robbie Henshaw and Peter O’Mahony both coming into the Ireland team.

Henshaw will start at 13 in Murrayfield as Garry Ringrose drops to the bench, while O’Mahony comes into the back row at the expense of Ryan Baird.

Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen have both been passed fit to play having recovered from injuries picked up in last Saturday’s win against England. Iain Henderson is the only player from last week’s matchday 23 who is not involved this weekend.

Dan Sheehan, Jack Crowley and Jack Conan are once again named on the Ireland bench after their positive impacts as replacements against England.

Hugo Keenan continues at fullback with James Lowe and Hansen completing the back three.

Henshaw comes into the Ireland midfield to partner Bundee Aki, while Sam Prendergast starts at 10 for the second week running, with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

In the front row, Bealham is fit to start alongside Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are in the second row, while O’Mahony joins the back row alongside Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris.

On the Ireland bench, Cian Healy is set to become Ireland’s most-capped player in the Six Nations should he be introduced to make his 66th appearance in the championship, surpassing Brian O’Driscoll (65).

Sheehan, Baird, Conan and Thomas Clarkson complete the forward cover, with Crowley, Ringrose and Conor Murray the three replacement backs.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

